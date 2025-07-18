50 million free meals enjoyed by Welsh primary learners

As the first year of full roll out of Universal Primary Free School Meals reaches completion, it marks another significant milestone – over 50 million meals served in primary schools across Wales since the programme begun in 2022.

The full roll-out of the programme means every child in every primary school can now receive a free school meal each day in all local authorities across Wales. Free school meals also help reduce health inequalities, promote healthy eating, and have the potential to boost social skills at mealtimes, help improve behaviour, and improve attainment of learners. Local authorities have also been supported and encouraged to source food locally, where possible. Work is also underway to review Regulations which set out the types of food and drink that may be provided during the school day, including defining the nutrient content of school lunches.

“Vital support”

First Minster, Eluned Morgan said: “Serving up school dinners to all our primary pupils for free provides vital support. “A year on from introducing the scheme to everyone, Wales is still the only UK nation to provide a free healthy meal for every primary learner. It makes sure that no child feels hungry during the school day. It helps their concentration and wellbeing and enabling them to achieve their full potential.”

Child poverty

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: “More than 50 million meals have been served since the introduction of Universal Primary Free School Meals, it is a remarkable milestone “ “It is also a significant step in supporting Welsh families and tackling child poverty across our communities.” “We are now building on the good work that is already happening to make sure that every child in Wales has access to healthy food. “We are consulting on new proposals which would help more children get their five-a-day, limit sugary desserts, and fried foods as part of new school menus. ” There is still time for people to have their say on the consultation until the end of July”

