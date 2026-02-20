£5,000 fine risk for Welsh drivers as Met Office flood warnings hit country

With the Met Office issuing flood warnings in Wales, drivers are being reminded that they can receive a fixed penalty notice of £100 and three points on their licence for splashing pedestrians.

In more serious cases, fines for driving ‘without reasonable consideration for other persons’ can reach up to £5,000 in court.

Videos of drivers splashing pedestrians have become increasingly popular on social platforms such as TikTok, but many people don’t realise it is against the law.

Analysis by MoneySuperMarket has revealed a 100% increase in Google searches for ‘splashing pedestrians’ in the past three months, a rise of 33% in the past year.

Alicia Hempsted, Car Insurance Expert at MoneySuperMarket, is reminding drivers that splashing a pedestrian is a criminal offence, even if unintended.

“They can also receive a court‑issued fine of up to £5,000 in more serious cases, where magistrates determine the driver’s behaviour meets the threshold for a stronger penalty

“This offence falls under Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, which states that a person is guilty of an offence if they drive ‘without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road.'”

“While many motorists believe fines only apply when splashing is deliberate, police forces can and do enforce penalties when a driver creates unnecessary danger or discomfort to others – including soaking pedestrians during wet weather. In severe cases, magistrates can escalate the penalty to a higher court fine.

“Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 is designed to protect not only drivers but also pedestrians, and should be followed carefully at all times.

“Whether intentional or not, drivers who splash pedestrians could face serious consequences, including penalty points, fines and, in some cases, court action. These issues can also lead to higher insurance costs, as penalties and convictions can impact future premiums – potentially increasing them by an average of 6%, according to MoneySuperMarket data.

“Wet conditions add an extra layer of risk for motorists, which makes it even more important to slow down, stay alert, and be mindful of people using pavements and crossings nearby.”