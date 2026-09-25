£500,000 boost for disabled golfers across Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Golf clubs across Wales are to receive funding for 32 projects aimed at making the sport more accessible to disabled people.

The Wales Golf G4D Accessibility Fund will pay for improvements including ramps, handrails, lifts, accessible toilets, hearing loop systems and lighting, as well as staff training.

Up to £500,000 has been made available through Sport Wales with Welsh Government support as part of the legacy of Wales hosting The G4D Open for the first time.

Clubs were able to apply for grants of up to £20,000, with each required to contribute 20% towards the overall cost of its project.

A total of 40 clubs also completed accessibility audits of their facilities, leading to 34 applications and 32 projects receiving funding.

Among those receiving the largest grants of £19,478 are Abersoch, Caernarfon, Llanyravon, Mond Valley, Ruthin Pwllglas, Llandrindod Wells, Glynneath, Glamorganshire, Llanwern, Maesdu, Pontardawe and Pontypridd.

At the other end of the scale, Llanishen Golf Club in Cardiff will receive just over £2,000 to install handrails around its course.

Dilwyn Griffiths, Wales Golf Head of Facilities and Sustainability, said: “These projects will go a long way to making golf in Wales much more inclusive and easier to access for disabled people.

“Even the clubs that did not apply for a grant after completing the audit have helped us get a clearer picture of the facilities at Welsh golf clubs, while the 32 that were successful will be able to carry out work that will make a real difference.”

The fund follows Wales hosting The G4D Open at Celtic Manor, which brought together leading golfers with disabilities from around the world.

Mr Griffiths said the funding was intended to build on the impact of hosting major golf events in Wales, following a similar legacy fund linked to the AIG Women’s Open.

Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan said: “This funding is about making sure that everyone in Wales has the opportunity to enjoy golf and all the physical and social benefits it brings.

“The legacy of hosting the G4D Open at Celtic Manor is already being felt, with 32 golf clubs across Wales now able to improve their facilities.”

EDGA president Professor Tony Bennett said the investment would help clubs welcome more people with disabilities who wanted to take up or continue playing golf.

The G4D Open was established in 2023 and is staged by The R&A and DP World Tour with support from EDGA.

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