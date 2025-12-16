51 MPs and peers urge Lammy to meet Palestine Action hunger strike lawyers

A group of MPs and peers, including 19 Labour MPs, has written to Justice Secretary David Lammy urging him to meet the lawyers of eight Palestine Action protesters on hunger strike in prison.

A meeting was rejected by justice minister Jake Richards in the Commons on Tuesday, saying he is “satisfied” that the proper procedures are being enacted.

The letter, seen by the Press Association, expresses “dismay” at the Government’s “lack of action to protect the health and wellbeing of British citizens”.

Labour MPs Rachael Maskell (York Central), Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Clapham and Brixton Hill), Paula Barker (Liverpool Wavertree), Mary Kelly Foy (City of Durham) and Simon Opher (Stroud) are among the 51 signatories to the letter.

Also on the list are former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Mother of the House Diane Abbott, who both now sit as independent MPs, as well as Labour MP John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington).

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said that the Deputy Prime Minister is “being kept informed of the situation” and that “appropriate action” will always be taken.

In the letter, the MPs and peers wrote: “We are growing increasingly dismayed at the Government’s lack of action to protect the health and wellbeing of British citizens.

“If you will not meet with the MPs who are representing the hunger strikers and their loved ones, then we plead with you to urgently meet with their solicitors and act to prevent a catastrophe.”

The 44 MPs and seven peers noted that lawyers from Imran Khan & Partners wrote to Mr Lammy on December 9 asking to meet him “before our client’s health deteriorates beyond any possible recovery”.

They added that they wished to draw Mr Lammy’s attention to a section of the lawyers’ letter which details “the exceptionally urgent medical status of the prisoners, five of whom have already been hospitalised more than once.

“In particular the following extremely serious symptoms: pulse above 100 beats per minute, ketone levels above 4 (when they should be 0 in a non-diabetic person), weight loss of more than 10kg, deteriorating vision, shortness of breath, low blood pressure, hypoglycaemia, shallow breath, and signs of memory loss.”

Under review

Asked by Mr Corbyn in the Commons on Tuesday whether the minister will meet the prisoners’ legal team and families, justice minister Mr Richards said: “No.

“Luckily, the Ministry of Justice and the Prison Service has a robust and proper guidance and procedures for when these scenarios come to fruition.

“I am satisfied, and the ministry is satisfied, that those procedures are being enacted and we’ll continue to keep it under review.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson told PA: “The Deputy Prime Minister is being kept informed of the situation.

“We continually assess prisoners’ wellbeing and will always take the appropriate action, including taking prisoners to hospital if they are assessed as needing treatment by a medical professional.”

Mr Corbyn was last week refused a meeting with Mr Lammy to discuss his constituent Amu Gib, who is one of the prisoners on hunger strike.

In his letter to Mr Corbyn, the Justice Secretary wrote: “I note the concerns that you have outlined regarding the treatment of prisoners.

“I want to assure you that the safety of those who live and work in our prisons remains our paramount concern.

“As I am sure you will understand, whilst I appreciate that Ms Gib is a constituent of yours, you have written about her, rather than on behalf of her at her request.

“The requirements of data protection legislation therefore prohibit me from commenting on her circumstances, or those of other specific prisoners.”

He added: “Considering the ongoing proceedings, it would not be appropriate for me to meet with you to discuss the situation in any greater detail.”

‘Outrageous’

Mr Corbyn told PA he found it “outrageous” that Mr Lammy had refused to meet him.

Also last week, Labour former shadow chancellor Mr McDonnell said he had not received a response from Mr Lammy after he wrote to him on behalf of himself and nine other MPs, asking for a meeting about the hunger strike “as a matter of urgency”.

The eight prisoners on hunger striker are being held on remand as they await trial for charges related to alleged break-ins or criminal damage on behalf of Palestine Action before the group was banned under terrorism legislation, charges which they deny.

Four of the group are accused of playing roles in the break-in to an Israeli-linked defence firm in 2024 and are due to go on trial in May next year at the earliest.

The other four are accused of breaking into RAF Brize Norton in June, where it is alleged they caused millions of pounds worth of damage to two military jets.

Signatories

The full list of signatories to the letter sent to Mr Lammy on Monday are as follows: Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott, Shockat Adam, Paula Barker, Orfhlaith Begley, Apsana Begum, Sian Berry, Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne, Ellie Chowns, Pat Cullen, Llinos Davies, Ann Davies, Carla Denyer, Neil Duncan-Jordan, John Finucane, Barry Gardiner, Andrew George, Chris Hazzard, Lord John Hendy, Dáire, Hughes, Adnan Hussain, Imran Hussain, Kim Johnson, Baroness Jenny Jones of Moulsecoomb, Ayoub Khan, Ben Lake, Graham Leadbitter, Brian, Leishman, Clive Lewis, Cathal Mallaghan, Rachael Maskell, Paul Maskey, Andy McDonald, John McDonnell, Iqbal Mohamed, Brendan O’Hara, Simon Opher, Adrian Ramsay, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Baroness Ruth Lister of Butersett, Liz Saville Roberts, Lord Prem Sikka, Lord Indarjit Singh of Wimbledon, Zarah Sultana, John Trickett, Baroness Manzila Pola Uddin, Nadia Whittome, Steve Witherden, Lord Tony Woodley and Mary Kelly Foy.