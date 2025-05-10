£5m boost for playgrounds and play areas across Wales

The Welsh Government has announced additional funding of £5 million to improve playgrounds and play areas across Wales.

The money will help local authorities to purchase items to upgrade play spaces, refurbish playgrounds and support the creation of inclusive and accessible play spaces.

When considering their proposals, local authorities are being asked to gather the views of people including children and their families on play provision in their area, consider play opportunities that are inclusive and encourage all children to play and meet together, and improve access and safety.

Minister for Children, Dawn Bowden visited the refurbished Williams Field Lane playground in Monmouth where she met parents and children who benefit from the facilities.

Funding from the Active Travel Fund has also been used to enhance the playground through the Williams Field Lane active travel scheme.

Eco-friendly play areas

This has seen a mixture of planting, natural eco-friendly play areas, equipment such as swings and a host of eco-friendly equipment like hedgehog houses put in place.

The play area is also used as a Forest School and for ecological work by Overmonnow Primary School, with the Active Travel network providing safe access.

A parent whose child attends Overmonnow Primary School, said: “We use the park every day after school, it is lovely to let the children play together and decompress after the school day.”

Minister for Children, Dawn Bowden said: “We want a Wales where all children feel physically, mentally, and emotionally healthy and can access their right to play.

“Playgrounds, such as Williams Field Lane playground, are fantastic places for children to play, make friends and enjoy themselves.”

“We will continue to work with local authorities and partners to support our ambitions in improving opportunities to play and promote the benefits of play for children’s wellbeing.”

‘Engaging’

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant added: “By working closely with local authorities, we’re helping to ensure children in Wales have access to safe and engaging places to play, particularly in areas where families may face additional challenges.

“Our £5m investment in these vital community assets is more than just improving playgrounds. It’s about investing in our children’s development and wellbeing – and building stronger, better-connected communities across Wales.”

This new funding was secured through the budget deal between the Welsh Government and Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

