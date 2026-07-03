£5m fund announced to improve local facilities across Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Community centres, libraries and grassroots sports facilities across Wales are set to benefit from a £5 million funding boost, subject to Senedd approval later this month.

The Welsh Government has announced the additional investment for its Community Facilities Programme, which provides grants to voluntary and community organisations to refurbish and improve well-used local facilities.

The programme offers grants of up to £300,000 for larger projects and up to £25,000 for smaller improvements.

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams announced the funding during a visit to Cymmer Afan Library, which previously received £181,300 through the programme to refurbish its premises.

The library has used the funding to expand its range of community activities and services, including a food bank and food pantry.

Announcing the latest investment, Ms Williams said: “Our communities are at their strongest when people have welcoming, accessible shared spaces to enjoy.

“This £5 million investment helps to create places where everyone belongs, where friendships are forged and where local life can truly thrive. From libraries to sports facilities, I’m proud that we can support more spaces that bring people together.”

Elinor Davies, service manager at Cymmer Afan Library, said the funding had enabled the library to broaden its work within the community.

“The funding enabled us to expand our programme of activities, events and support services, for example our food bank and food pantry, helping us reach families, children, young people and older residents across our community,” she said.

“As a community library, we are much more than a place to borrow books. We are a welcoming, accessible space where people come together to learn, volunteer, connect, support one another, use Welsh and feel part of their community.”

The Community Facilities Programme supports projects led by voluntary organisations and community groups to improve buildings and spaces used by local people.