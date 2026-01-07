£5m repair plan lodged for ageing jetty in west Wales waterway

A marine licence call for an up to £5m scheme for repairs to 1960s jetty in Pembrokeshire has been submitted to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

In the NRW application, DragonLNG, through agent Haskoning UK Ltd, plans to undertake inspections and any repair works at the jetty in the Milford Haven Waterway; the closing date for representations is January 9, with the project potential estimated costs listed as £5m.

A supporting document accompanying the application say: “DragonLNG is looking to undertake repairs for the jetty at Milford Haven. The jetty was constructed in the 1960s, built of steel piles, with a concrete roadway on top. Recent observations have identified potential issues with the integrity of the concrete roadway.

“In response, DragonLNG is looking to undertake an inspection of the jetty and carry out any subsequent repairs. The inspection and repairs works would be undertaken during the low shipping period (May to September) and expected to last up to four years.

“The inspection will consist of constructing a temporary access system. The concrete will be inspected visually and also through the use of a ‘hammer test’ (using a handheld hammer to determine the thickness and state of the concrete). The inspection will inform whether repairs are only required for the concrete or if the rebars also need replacing. Following the repair works, a protective coating will be applied to the jetty.”

The total area of concrete on the jetty is approximately 3,000 square metres, the application says.

It adds: “Deteriorated concrete will be removed using a combination of hand tools, pneumatic chipping hammers, and, where appropriate, hydro-demolition. Removal will be controlled to prevent overbreak, minimise damage to surrounding structures and loss to the marine environment.

“Concrete will be poured in small sections of up to 2 m. Depending on the location and access chosen, concrete will be poured using either form-and-pour techniques, shotcrete application, or pre-mixed concrete delivered via pump lines. Admixtures may be used to improve workability and reduce curing time.

“A protective coating will then be applied to the concrete using rollers (or similar). The coating to be used will be reviewed to ensure suitable for application in the marine environment. It is expected to provide adequate protection against typical conditions encountered in coastal and offshore environments.”