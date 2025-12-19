£5million to transform Welsh sporting facilities including iconic pool

A £5 million Welsh Government investment will secure the future of Gwersyll yr Urdd’s swimming pool at Llangrannog while also boosting women’s grassroots sport and upgrading facilities across Wales.

Half of the funding will be used to safeguard and redevelop the swimming pool at the Urdd’s flagship residential centre in Ceredigion, with the remaining £2.5 million supporting a wide range of community and elite sports projects nationwide.

Over the course of the current Senedd term, the Welsh Government has now provided Sport Wales with £59 million to improve sports facilities across the country.

The £2.5 million investment at Gwersyll yr Urdd Llangrannog will transform the existing pool into a modern, fully accessible facility.

Opened in the 1970s, the pool has been a core part of the centre’s offer for decades, but its ageing infrastructure and lack of accessibility have put its future at risk.

The redevelopment will deliver inclusive changing facilities, improved access for wheelchair users and people with limited mobility, and a more energy-efficient operation.

Minister for Sport Jack Sargeant said the investment would secure an “important local facility” while also supporting Welsh language ambitions.

He said the improvements at Llangrannog would strengthen opportunities for young people to use Welsh socially, create jobs and support the sustainability of the language in west Wales.

Lowri Jones, Director of Gwersyll Llangrannog, said the project was about protecting a place with deep cultural significance. “Gwersyll Llangrannog was founded in 1932 as the Urdd’s first permanent residential centre, and nearly two million children and young people have made memories here,” she said. “This redevelopment means we can continue that legacy for generations to come.”

Participation

The remaining £2.5 million will fund improvements to sports facilities across Wales, with a strong focus on women’s participation and inclusion. This includes £1 million for the Football Association of Wales to develop girls’ and grassroots facilities at Dragon Park in Newport, including a new 3G pitch.

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said the investment would leave a lasting legacy. “This will be an important legacy for the Women’s Euros 2025 and a catalyst for future growth in the women and girls’ game,” he said, adding that the upgraded facilities would support both elite development and grassroots participation in a rapidly growing city.

Women’s sport will also benefit from £450,000 for Wales Golf, supporting its G4D Legacy Fund and National Inclusive Coaching Centre. Wales Golf chief executive Hannah McAllister said the funding would help translate the momentum from hosting the AIG Women’s Open into lasting participation and inclusion across the sport.

Athletics

Additional funding will support athletics, cycling, hockey, sailing and multi-sport facilities, alongside energy-efficiency upgrades such as solar panels and LED lighting to help clubs reduce running costs. Facilities in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Powys, the Vale of Glamorgan, Wrexham and Blaenau Gwent are among those set to benefit.

Sport Wales chief executive Brian Davies said the programme demonstrated the value placed on sport in Wales, adding that the funding would deliver “worthwhile projects across a range of sports and communities” with long-term benefits.