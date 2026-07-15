£6 family bus ticket launched for summer holidays

Nation.Cymru staff

Families travelling around Cardiff during the school summer holidays will be able to take advantage of unlimited bus travel for £6 a day under a new seasonal offer.

Cardiff Bus has launched a Summer Family Travel Saver, giving families unlimited travel across its network for a flat fare of £6 from 19 July until 31 August.

The discounted ticket will be available exclusively through the Cardiff Bus app and is intended to encourage more families to use public transport for days out during the holidays.

The operator said the offer could help reduce the cost of travelling to parks, beaches, shopping destinations and other attractions, while also cutting spending on fuel and parking.

The ticket is valid across the Cardiff Bus network but does not include the Skycar service.

Gareth Stevens, commercial and operations director at Cardiff Bus, said the initiative was designed to help families manage the higher costs often associated with the summer break.

“We know that the summer holidays can be an expensive time for families, and we wanted to make it easier for people to get out and enjoy everything Cardiff and the surrounding areas have to offer,” he said.

“Through our Summer Saver offer making our Family Ticket £6, we’re helping families save money not only on travel but also on fuel and parking costs. We hope this offer encourages more people to choose the bus this summer, making family days out simpler and more affordable.”

The Summer Family Travel Saver runs until the end of August and can only be purchased through the Cardiff Bus app. Further details and terms and conditions are available from Cardiff Bus.