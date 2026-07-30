60 brand new flats built as part of care facility in valleys town

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A new care facility with 60 apartments in the valleys has been completed and handed over to the council.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council and Codi Group have confirmed that construction of the new extra care development in Porth has been completed.

The facility includes 60 self-contained apartments and modern facilities, including a dining area, hair salon, activity room, council-managed day care centre, spa room, launderette, guest room and office space.

Built on the old Dan-y-Mynydd care home site, the new facility is set to welcome its first residents in August with the intention to support older people to live independently.

Residents will live in their own apartments and can come and go freely with staff present for scheduled care and to help in any urgent situations and there is also a communal garden with visitor parking.

It has become Rhondda Cynon Taf’s fourth extra care development – joining Ty Heulog (Talbot Green), Maesyffynnon (Aberaman) and Cwrt yr Orsaf (Graig).

The building was handed over to the council by project contractor Intelle Construction in the week commencing Monday, July 20.

Radis Community Care will provide all on-site care and support when the facility is ready to welcome its first permanent residents.

The council says it remains committed to investing in modern residential care accommodation that meets community needs.

Specialist accommodation in Gelli is nearing completion, work has started on a mixed development in Mountain Ash, and future projects are planned for Ferndale and Church Village.

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