60 jobs safeguarded at car parts manufacturer

09 Jun 2025 2 minute read
ZF Automotive UK Ltd

Support from the Welsh Government will help safeguard more than 60 jobs at a Torfaen car parts manufacturer, helping it secure new business with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

ZF Automotive UK Ltd, which supplies parts to car brands worldwide, will receive £432,000 in funding from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund.

This will allow the Pontypool-based business, which mainly manufactures brake callipers, to upgrade a production line for the JLR contract.

Productivity

Part of this funding will also be used to boost productivity, with staff developing new skills in manufacturing processes, while opportunities for apprenticeships and graduates will also be created.

The funding will also help ZF Automotive replace its gas heating system, which is over 50 years old, and improve energy efficiency at its site, resulting in a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

Steven McKenzie, Director of Operations at the company said said:” “Our team in Pontypool is passionately working to continually improve our manufacturing operations, to ensure competitiveness in a challenging automotive sector.

“This funding will support our efforts to purchase equipment and tooling to secure new business, in addition to supporting our heating project to significantly improve our energy efficiency.”

Decarbonise

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans added: “ZF Automotive is a well established and important employer for Pontypool and the surrounding area with many long serving staff.

“The funding will help the business decarbonise and optimise its operations, bringing highly sought after contracts with Jaguar Land Rover to Wales and upskilling staff as a result.”

Amir
Amir
31 minutes ago

Small steps in the right direction. This is a good news story.

