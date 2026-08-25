63 newly qualified midwives remain without NHS jobs in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

More than 60 newly qualified midwives in Wales remain without NHS jobs despite warnings that maternity services are struggling with staffing shortages.

RCM Cymru said 63 graduates are still waiting for posts, around two months after 68 newly qualified midwives were left without jobs through the Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) streamlining process in June.

An update issued to third-year students on Tuesday, August 25, confirmed the number has fallen by just five to 63.

HEIW chief executive Alex Howells described the situation as “particularly challenging” and warned that only a small number of further posts are expected to become available this autumn – not enough to provide jobs for everyone still waiting.

The position for newly qualified nurses has improved considerably over the same period.

In June, 186 nursing graduates were without posts, but that number has since fallen to 14.

RCM Cymru said the lack of progress for midwives was particularly concerning given reports from its members about staffing pressures within maternity services.

The organisation has repeatedly argued that safe staffing levels should be treated as a patient safety issue, while national reviews have also called for services to have sufficient staff to provide safe care.

RCM Cymru director Julie Richards said: “We are in disbelief that we still have 63 newly qualified midwives ready to work, but with no jobs to go to.

“Our members are telling us about a birth centre suspended, community midwives being called in to keep services safe, specialist midwives pulled from clinical roles to cover gaps and high sickness levels linked to stress – it doesn’t add up.”

Since the problem emerged in June, RCM Cymru has raised the issue with the Welsh Government, HEIW and individual health boards.

Representatives have also met the health minister and raised the issue in the Senedd, while discussions have taken place with officials ranging from the Chief Midwifery Officer to education leads.

RCM Cymru has also held events for affected graduates in Cardiff, Swansea and Bangor.

Vacancies

The organisation is seeking information about vacancies which could become available and is pushing for a preceptorship route for those currently unable to find posts.

Preceptorship provides newly qualified healthcare professionals with a structured period of support and supervision as they make the transition from training into professional practice.

RCM Cymru believes such a route could help some of the affected graduates enter the Welsh maternity workforce.

Ms Richards said: “Ultimately, these midwives need jobs and maternity services in Wales need their skills. We won’t give up until we have the solution.”

RCM Cymru said it was continuing to provide support directly to affected graduates, while HEIW is signposting students towards the organisation’s early-career support and relevant learning resources.

‘Disappointing’

The Welsh Government said: “We know how disappointing this situation is for this year’s graduates who have worked hard to qualify and want to begin their careers in NHS Wales. While progress has been made in reducing the gap between available nursing roles and graduates seeking employment, we know that a number of midwifery graduates remain without a suitable post despite completing their training.

“Following the Graduate Employment Summit, NHS Wales organisations, HEIW, Welsh Government officials, universities and professional bodies have been working together to maximise employment opportunities, identify additional suitable roles and ensure graduates continue to receive practical, career, and wellbeing support. We have asked HEIW to coordinate a national support offer, including a single point of access, so graduates remain supported and connected to emerging job opportunities.

“The Cabinet Minister has asked NHS Wales organisations to set out the actions they are taking to improve the position, and we continue to closely monitor progress as this work continues. We are also committed to using the learning from this year’s position to strengthen workforce intelligence and better align workforce planning, education commissioning and future service needs.”

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