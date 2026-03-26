£64m funding announced for Port Talbot floating wind hub

The UK Government has announced £64 million in funding to support the redevelopment of Port Talbot as a hub for floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea.

The money will go to Associated British Ports (ABP) to carry out design and engineering work needed to prepare the site for large-scale offshore wind projects. The plans would see Port Talbot become one of the first ports in the UK specifically adapted to support floating wind turbines.

Floating offshore wind differs from traditional offshore wind farms in that turbines are placed in deeper waters, allowing them to capture stronger and more consistent winds. The Celtic Sea has been identified as a key area for this technology.

The government says the project could help unlock at least 4.5 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity – enough to power around 6.5 million homes – following seabed leasing agreements already made by The Crown Estate.

Ministers have also pointed to the potential economic impact, with thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of pounds in investment linked to the wider development. ABP estimates the project could support up to 5,000 jobs and attract more than £500 million in investment over time.

The announcement comes as Port Talbot continues to undergo a wider industrial transition following changes to steelmaking at the town’s Tata Steel plant. The UK Government has already committed £500 million towards the development of an electric arc furnace at the site, alongside £122 million for skills, training and economic support programmes.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the investment was part of a broader push to expand renewable energy.

“With its deep waters and strong winds, Wales is well placed to develop floating offshore wind,” he said.

The plans also form part of a wider strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and increase domestic energy generation, particularly amid continued volatility in global energy markets.

ABP chief executive Henrik Pedersen said agreeing terms on government support was an important step towards further investment at the port.

However, the funding is not yet fully confirmed and remains subject to regulatory approval, including a mandatory review by the Subsidy Advice Unit.

New data

The announcement coincides with new data showing record levels of renewable energy generation across Great Britain. Figures from the National Energy System Operator show wind power reached a new peak this week, supplying more than half of the country’s electricity at one point.

Combined wind and solar generation also pushed gas-fired electricity to a small share of the overall energy mix, highlighting the growing role of renewables.

The development of Port Talbot as a renewable energy hub is also being linked to the Celtic Freeport project, which aims to attract new industries to South Wales.