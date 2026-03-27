£655,000 funding to train next generation for green housing jobs in Wales

Workers across Wales will gain new skills in housing, construction and retrofit, following a £655,000 investment to tackle the shortage of trained professionals in the sector.

The Welsh Government funding will support training programmes and paid work placements delivered by social housing organisations and housing professionals.

Over 100 young people will be supported into green careers, with a focus on women, disabled people, and those from ethnic minority backgrounds.

In addition, a new accredited training model for social housing professionals will be created to continue professional development.

Jayne Bryant, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, said: “Delivering more affordable, low-carbon homes for the people of Wales has been a priority for this Government.

“To do this, Wales needs a skilled and sustainable workforce and that is why I am so pleased that today’s investment will help create real opportunities for young people and underrepresented groups to enter the housing sector, while ensuring we have the professionals needed to meet our housing need.”

Jack Sargeant, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, said: “Skills are the foundation of a stronger Wales. This investment opens doors for young people – particularly those who have historically been underrepresented in the sector – giving them the tools to build real careers while helping us deliver the affordable, green homes that communities across Wales deserve.”

In total, the investment will fund four targeted programmes. These include accredited training modules for social housing professionals, fully funded training and work placements opportunities with housing associations, and a programme supporting small businesses to win public contracts.

The programmes will be delivered through established partners working alongside further education colleges and local employers.