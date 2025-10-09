£66m coastal defence scheme officially opens

The largest project ever completed under the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme has officially opened today (Thursday, 9 October).

The £66 million Central Rhyl Coastal Defences Scheme will protect almost 600 homes and businesses from flooding and coastal erosion for decades to come.

Funded 85% by the Welsh Government and 15% by Denbighshire County Council, the project represents one of the country’s most significant investments in coastal resilience.

‘Milestone’

Speaking at the opening, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change Huw Irranca-Davies described the completion as a “significant milestone” in protecting Welsh communities from the impacts of rising sea levels and extreme weather.

“This investment shows our unwavering commitment to keeping families and businesses safe from coastal flooding whilst supporting the local economy that so many depend upon,” he said.

“Investing in coastal protection is not just about infrastructure—it’s about protecting livelihoods, preserving communities, and ensuring Wales is resilient in the face of our changing climate.”

The scheme will safeguard 548 residential properties and 44 non-residential buildings, including key parts of Rhyl’s tourism and business economy.

It also provided a major boost to local employment during construction, supporting 34 local workers, creating six new jobs, and delivering 132 weeks of apprenticeships.

Hundreds of school pupils were engaged through educational visits and work experience placements, helping to inspire future careers in engineering and environmental management.

Devastating floods

Denbighshire County Council’s Lead Member for Environment and Transport, Cllr Barry Mellor, said the project was particularly meaningful given Rhyl’s history of devastating floods.

“Having witnessed the coastal flooding that hit Rhyl in 2013, this work is especially close to my heart,” he said.

“Residents have told me how grateful they are that they can now sleep at night without worrying about their homes flooding. This project brings real peace of mind to the community.”

Cllr Mellor praised contractors Balfour Beatty for completing the scheme ahead of schedule and under budget, as well as for their work on the earlier Prestatyn and East Rhyl defence schemes.

The Central Rhyl project forms part of the £291 million Coastal Risk Management Programme, which will fund 15 major flood defence schemes across Wales over five years, protecting nearly 14,000 properties.

In total, the Welsh Government plans to invest £300 million in flood and coastal erosion protection during this Senedd term.