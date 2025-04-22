68-year-old Senedd Member goes viral after conquering challenging Ninja Warrior obstacle

Emily Price

A video of a 68-year-old Senedd Member conquering a notoriously difficult Ninja Warrior obstacle has gone viral on Facebook.

Newport East MS John Griffiths tested his Ninja skills at the Ninja Warrior Adventure Park in Cardiff at a birthday party last month.

The venue offers visitors the chance to climb, balance and swing across obstacles inspired by ITV’s hit tv show which was based on a gameshow in Japan called Sasuke.

The programme was presented by Ben Shephard, Chris Kamara and Rochelle Humes and featured a variety of tricky obstacles.

Off the back of the success of the show, a number of venues were set up so kids and adults could have a go themselves.

Challenge

Griffiths shocked his grandchildren when he made tackling the most notable obstacle on the course – the Warped Wall – look like a walk in the park.

The obstacle is a steeply curved tall wall designed to challenge individuals to build enough speed and momentum as they ascend the slope.

The video clip of the Labour politician was ‘liked’ by Wales’ First Minister Eluned Morgan has since racked up almost 70,000 views on Facebook.

Griffiths is a passionate advocate for sport and exercise, running at Parkrun events most Saturdays.

He has run the London Marathon on 6 occasions and the City of Newport Half Marathon 9 times.

During the mid-2000s, he also captained the then Welsh Assembly football team.

Active

Griffiths is now challenging his fellow Senedd Members to see if they too can prove themselves as Ninja Warriors.

He said: “I’ve always liked to keep myself fit and active over the years and it has paid off when I took on the Warped Wall at the Ninja Warrior in Cardiff.

“I think my grandchildren were a bit shocked that I was able to do it at my age – hopefully it shows age is just a number. It would be fun to see some of my Senedd colleagues also take on the wall?”

