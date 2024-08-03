£6m arts centre refurbishment completed in time for National Eisteddfod

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

The Muni arts centre in Pontypridd is set to reopen in time for the National Eisteddfod, following the completion of a major redevelopment programme.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council said that finishing touches have been ongoing throughout this week to make the final preparations for the venue and Y Muni is now ready to be a host venue during the National Eisteddfod of Wales, from August 3-10, where there will be preliminary competitions performed and some evening events.

The redevelopment has been completed using more than £5.3m funding from the UK Government Levelling Up Fund – along with contributions from the council and Welsh Government which bring the total investment up to £6m.

Exterior

The project has included refurbishing the whole exterior of the building, the main auditorium, and remodelling areas of the wider building such as the bar, foyer and creating a new mezzanine overlooking the bar.

The original Gothic features of the listed building have been opened up, enhanced and refurbished.

The council said that a varied and exciting opening season of events has already been announced from September 2024 onwards – which includes a packed programme of music, comedy and event cinema.

Cabinet member Councillor Mark Norris visited the building on Monday, along with Awen Cultural Trust chief Eeecutive Richard Hughes and the keys have been handed to the council.

Knox & Wells was the appointed contractor for the £6m redevelopment which was also the company that constructed the original building, a Weslyan Chapel, in 1895.

Councillor Bob Harris, cabinet member for public health and communities, has also visited the venue.

Councillor Mark Norris, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s cabinet member for development and prosperity, said: “For nearly 40 years since the 1980s, the Muni Arts Centre has been a valued and popular regional landmark for arts and culture, and I’m delighted that this fantastic redevelopment has secured the venue’s future as a regional arts and cultural venue, now called Y Muni, for Pontypridd and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

“I was able to visit Y Muni on Monday to see the incredible transformation first hand, and the building really has been given a new lease of life. Its historic features have been sympathetically exposed and enhanced, while the venue has been equipped with modern facilities to host music events and event

cinema.

“On the eve of the National Eisteddfod of Wales being hosted by Pontypridd, I’m proud to announce that the significant £6m redevelopment is now complete and Y Muni is ready to play its part in the festival’s celebrations.

“I can’t wait for members of the public to see the building for the first time, especially when Awen’s exciting programme of events gets underway.”

‘Significant achievement’

Richard Hughes, chief executive of Awen Cultural Trust, said: “Following a fantastic redevelopment project, it’s a significant achievement that Y Muni will be open for the National Eisteddfod of Wales.

“The team at Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, contractors Knox and Wells, the many subcontractors and suppliers, and my colleagues at Awen have worked tirelessly to ensure the venue is ready to welcome the local community and Eisteddfod visitors back next week.

“We will then reopen our doors in September with a fantastic programme of live music, cinema and comedy, including an intimate gig with Dan Donnelly and Jon Sevink of the Levellers, Pontypridd-born drummer of AC/DC and Manfred Mann’s Earth Band fame Chris Slade, and Nigel Clark, lead singer of

the 90s Britpop band Dodgy.”

