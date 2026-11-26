Nation.Cymru staff

A coastal flood defence scheme costing nearly £6m has been completed to protect almost 200 homes and businesses, with a new viewing platform and public artwork installed along the seafront.

Cyngor Gwynedd carried out the work in Hirael, Bangor, with funding from the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme.

The council has installed new seating and improved lighting along the promenade. A rain garden and two shallow channels will help manage surface water. A fig tree that had been growing out of the old sea wall was moved to Beach Road under expert supervision.

Local designer Joseph Conran was commissioned to create a sculpture for the promenade, while poet Osian Owen wrote the words that appear on slates along the waterfront.

Mr Conran said the sculpture, Olyniaeth (Succession), takes its name from the way nature changes over time. It depicts a sprouting acorn made from buoys built in the 1870s that once protected boats on the Menai Strait.

“The leaves of the oak tree that grows from it form the streets of New York and Melbourne, two of the farthest cities where slates were exported to from Bangor,” he said. “The work celebrates the Hirael community and its deep connection with the land and sea.”

Mr Owen, who grew up on the banks of the Menai Strait and lived in Bangor for several years, said he wanted to reflect the area’s cultural heritage.

“Although this area was a global hub for the slate industry at one time, it was ‘home’ for the local people,” he said. “I hope that the words will remind people of the significant contribution that Arfon working-class communities made to the world.”

Walking and cycling

Council engineers visited Ysgol Hirael to explain how climate change affects coastal communities and how flood defences can help protect them. Pupils also helped design a sign for the promenade’s e-bike charging point and bicycle repair station.

New signs direct walkers and cyclists towards National Cycle Route 5 and the Wales Coast Path. Work will continue over the coming weeks to finish a shared path around the eastern car park and install a barrier and signs.

Councillor June Jones, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Engineering, said: “It has completely transformed the area, and it is a pleasure to see the artwork, as well as so many people enjoying using the space.”