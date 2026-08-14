£6m restoration of Jewish heritage site to begin next year

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Work on the restoration of one of Wales’ most important Jewish heritage sites is due to start next year.

The restoration of Merthyr Tydfil Synagogue is a step closer to becoming a reality, thanks to grants from the National Heritage Lottery Fund and Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme.

Due to open in 2028, the £6m project will see the Merthyr Tydfil Synagogue transformed into a Welsh Jewish Cultural Centre, celebrating the history of Jewish communities in Wales and giving people the opportunity to learn about the impact of the community through an activity and events programme.

The council says that the centre will also enhance Merthyr Tydfil’s visitor offer and provide much-needed cultural facilities.

On Friday, August 13, Vikki Howells MS, representatives from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the council and the building owners met with families with strong connections to the synagogue.

Councillor Anna Williams-Price, Merthyr Tydfil Council’s heritage champion, said: “We are delighted to see this project progress and learn about the exciting plans for the building.

“Much of Welsh Jewish heritage is at risk of being lost, so this project is very important in educating us about the community’s valuable contribution to cultural, political, academic, economic and social development.

“It was wonderful to meet with the families today to learn about their recollections of this impressive building and what it means to them to see if brought back to its former glory.”

Plans for the transformation are well underway, and physical works to the Grade II listed building are set to start in 2027 with an opening date expected in the autumn of 2028.

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