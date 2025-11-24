70 buildings added to Cardiff heritage list

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

More than 70 buildings have been added to the Cardiff Local Heritage List which looks to preserve buildings of architectural, cultural, or historic interest both in and around the city.

The update was approved at a Cardiff Council cabinet meeting where members heard how a total of 74 buildings would be added to the list with a focus on “significant public houses, former hotels, and members clubs”.

The report said the list plays a key part in the recognition and protection of such buildings, particularly when it comes to development at the sites, making sure “appropriate consideration” is given before a potential re-use.

While it was noted that the list did not prevent a building from ever being demolished, Article 4 directions would give the planning authority more control in ensuring this was only done in exceptional circumstances where the public benefits outweighed the harm caused.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Dan De’Ath said it was important to help protect heritage, though he also emphasised that it did not rule out change or alterations to buildings if there were valid reasons.

Cllr Huw Thomas said: “This is not a stop tool but it’s certainly perhaps a brake leaver that we can apply during a process and I really welcome it.”

Cllr Rodney Berman added that it was a welcome move to help protect buildings that may not be in a category where they were formally listed.

Removal

The report also gave approvals for a new structure for the adding and removal of buildings from the list moving forward with a nomination form created for interested parties.

The Cardiff list was first adopted in 1997 and currently has around 200 properties on it.

Some of the new properties added include well known locations such as The Crwys in Cathays, Canton Cross Vaults, Chapter Arts Centre, and The Cottage.