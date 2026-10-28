700 homes planned for Welsh market town near English border

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for more than 700 homes and a new primary school have been described as “a new urban extension” of a Welsh market town.

Proposals to redevelop farmland between Portskewett and Caldicot have been on the drawing board for more than four years as part of Monmouthshire County Council’s planning blueprint, the replacement local development plan.

Alongside that process a pre-application consultation, the first formal stage in submitting a planning application, is now underway on development of farmland in the council’s ownership.

The land, known as Bradbury Farm, is earmarked for a residential-led development, a new primary school, employment land and open green space in proposals developed for Monmouthshire County Council’s estates department which would submit the planning application.

It forms one of two sites included in the proposed local development plan as the ‘East Caldicot Masterplan’ with the other site, to the west of Crick Road, including the David Broome Event Centre and its showgrounds and pavilion.

A separate planning application for that site would be brought forward by a private developer though the intention is the designation of the two areas, as a strategic site within the local development plan, form a “joined up approach”, according to documents produced for the pre-application consultation for the Bradbury Farm site.

A design and access statement describes the council’s ambition for the strategic site as “a new urban extension of Caldicot, where a new community neighbourhood designed on garden city principles can create an environment that celebrates its landscape setting, promoting opportunities to adopt a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.”

The land under the council’s ownership at Bradbury Farm could accommodate up to 400 homes, with the remainder of the 770 on the David Broome site, while the council site would also include land for a new two-form entry primary school and light industrial uses.

The local development plan includes a policy that 50 per cent of all new homes have to be affordable, with the design statement only committing to “consideration given to up to 50 per cent affordable housing requirements.”

A planning statement submitted with the application states any application should be considered against the proposed local development plan as the council’s most up to date policy, despite the council not yet in a position to adopt it for use while it is still subject to an independent examination.

The plans also include areas of public open space and a park, cycle and footpaths intend to connect to the wider path network, access through the new development sites including to the new school and Caldicot town centre.

It is unclear whether Monmouthshire County Council would be the final developer of all, or part, of the site while the current proposed application would only be for “outline” permission with further details reserved for a future application.

Members of the public have until Tuesday, November 3 to submit comments as part of the pre-application consultation and can do so via email to [email protected] or alternatively downloading a comment and sending it to Asbri Planning Ltd, Unit 9 Oak Tree Court, Mulberry Drive, Cardiff Gate Business Park, CF23 8RS.

The pre-application website can be found by searching “Asbri Planning Bradbury Farm”.

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