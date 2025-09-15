70mph gusts possible under weather warning spanning Wales

Wales will have a wet and windy start to the week with gusts of up to 70mph possible under a weather warning that is active until Monday evening.

Strong winds developed in coastal parts of the country on Sunday and will spread widely inland on Monday morning.

A yellow weather warning came into force at 8pm and will run until 6pm today, covering every Welsh county.

Those under the warning zone are likely to feel 45 to 55mph west or south-westerly gusts and exposed locations could see these reach 70mph, the Met Office said.

Delays

Forecasters predict transport delays and large waves affecting coastal areas, with short-term power cuts possible.

The winds will slowly ease from the west later on Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said there could be “low impacts in general” but added: “Nonetheless, there could be some brief kind of power interruptions and some travel disruption for the return to work on Monday morning.

“So it will be quite a windy start to the week. Gales certainly possible for many parts of England and Wales, perhaps even severe gales on Irish Sea coasts.

“The strongest winds are expected to be for west Wales and North West England on Monday morning.”

Blustery

He added that Monday will be “a windy and pretty unsettled start to the week with a mixture of sunny spells and heavy blustery showers”, mainly in England and Wales, but there will be “some fairly brisk winds at times further north as well”.

The coming week will bring “changeable” conditions with periods of wind and rain throughout.

Mr Morgan said: “The ground has started to become fairly wet over recent weeks and it will not take a huge amount more for there to be some surface water, potentially some flooding issues as we go towards the middle part of the week.”

In preparation for the rough weather, people have been encouraged to secure loose items outside their properties and gardens from the forceful blasts.

They should also check for delays and road closures and be careful along coastal regions, the Met Office said.