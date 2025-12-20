733-year-old market could be saved after council agrees to talks

An historic market should have a chance to turn its fortunes around under town council ownership, according to a county council.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet has agreed to open discussions with Holywell Town Council over the transfer of ownership of the 733-year-old market away from local authority control.

The two councils have until March 31 to complete the transfer, if not the weekly market, which has operated in the town since 1292 when King Edward I granted permission for the Cicstercian monks of Basingwerk Abby to trade goods there weekly, will be closed.

Cabinet also agreed to open talks with Mold Town Council over a similar arrangement for the Love Lane Car Boot, which was also earmarked for closure.

Both the market and car boot had experienced challenging times with low numbers of traders and footfall, but at scrutiny committee, councillors representing both Holywell and Mold expressed an interest in trying to revitalise them.

The proposal also includes provision for the local authority to put on a number of ‘specialist markets’ – such as Mold Food Festival – throughout the year across the county.

Cllr Ted Palmer, a Cabinet member representing Holywell Central, welcomed the move, adding a recommendation that the council commit to operating three specialist markets a year.

“One a year wouldn’t be enough,” he said. “I’m happy to support the proposal if it includes two or three.”

The recommendation was endorsed by council and officers were granted permission to negotiate with town councils over the future of the markets.

Until the transfers are agreed, Holywell Market will continue to operate weekly on Thursdays and Love Lane Car Boot will continue to operate on Sundays.