74 confirmed Cryptosporidium cases linked to Cowbridge farm visits

Public Health Wales has confirmed 74 cases of Cryptosporidium linked to a Cowbridge farm.

The outbreak is linked to calf and lamb petting sessions at Cowbridge Farm Shop at Marlborough Grange Farm, Cowbridge.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness, often associated with contact with animals, especially young farm animals such as calves and lambs.

Public Health experts are warning those who have come into contact with infected cases to take extra care to avoid passing the infection onto others.

Hospital

As a result of the infection, 16 people have had to stay in hospital for at least one night.

Due to the incubation period of the infection, Public Health Wales is warning that this number may continue to increase in the coming week.

The farm has voluntarily ceased all public animal feeding activities and is cooperating with the investigation.

Su Mably, Consultant in Health protection for Public Health Wales said:”We are continuing to work with our partners to investigate this outbreak. Although cryptosporidium infection is usually mild and clears up on its own, it can cause more serious illness in young children and people with weakened immune systems.

“If you visited the farm and feel unwell, please contact your GP or call NHS 111. It is possible for this infection to be passed on from one person to another, for example if someone is caring for a family member who is unwell. It is important to protect yourself by washing your hands well, particularly before preparing food”.

Close contact

To help reduce the risk of infection, people visiting farms are reminded to avoid close contact with animals – including holding, cuddling or kissing – as this significantly increases the risk of illness.

Visitors are also advised to always wash their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water after touching animals, after touching boots or clothing, and before eating or drinking.

Alcohol based hand gels do not provide sufficient cleaning. Always use soap and warm water.

Pregnant women should take particular care and avoid contact with newborn lambs during lambing season.

Those who have become unwell following a visit to a farm should be especially careful to avoid spreading the infection to others at home by practising good hygiene, including frequent handwashing with soap and warm water and not sharing towels, bedding or other personal items until you are fully recovered.

It is particularly important to wash your hands before preparing food.

Anyone who has symptoms and has visited the Cowbridge Farm Shop – especially those who took part in the calf or lamb feeding sessions – should contact their GP or call NHS 111 and let them know that you have visited the site.

