77% of people in south and west Wales in the dark about free power cut helpline

Adam Johannes

More than three quarters of people in south and west Wales don’t know the number they should call first during a power cut, new research has revealed.

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) says 77% of people in the region are unaware of the 105 helpline, a free number that connects callers directly to their local electricity network operator when the lights go out.

Power cuts can happen at any time, whether caused by severe weather, unexpected incidents or technical faults. But for many households, the first moments without electricity can be confusing, especially if it’s unclear whether the problem is limited to one home, their street or affecting the wider area.

The 105 helpline is designed to give people quick access to the right support, no matter who supplies their electricity. Despite this, awareness of the number remains low, prompting National Grid to urge people to save it on their phones now.

Simon Roper, who works in NGED’s contact centre, said: “If your power goes out, the one number you’ll need is 105. We have contact centre staff working 24/7 ready to take your call, and engineers ready to respond and get you reconnected. We want everyone to be ready, and a little preparation can make a big difference, especially for those who might need extra help.”

Priority

National Grid is also urging people who may need extra help to sign up to the free Priority Services Register (PSR), which offers extra support during power cuts for people who may be more vulnerable, including older residents, those who rely on electricity for medical equipment and families with young children. More information about the register is available online.

Lawrence Slade, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association, said the register plays an important role in supporting customers who need additional help.

“It’s very important that energy customers who have extra communication, access or safety needs should join the free Priority Service Registry to receive additional information and support. Energy networks place support for customers with additional needs at the core of their approach to customer care, and the PSR is internationally recognised as an effective innovation in support services.”

National Grid’s online support hub also offers practical advice, including how to check whether a fault is inside your home or your wider area, how to keep food safe if your fridge or freezer loses power, tips on staying warm until electricity is restored, and guidance on checking in with neighbours, especially those who may need extra help.