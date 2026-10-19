£8.27m awarded to local energy projects across Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Local energy projects across Wales have been awarded £8.27 million, with funding for schemes expected to cut household electricity bills and replace diesel generators at festivals and broadcasts.

Twenty-four organisations will share the money through the Welsh Government’s Ynni Cymru programme, including community groups, businesses, charities, schools and healthcare services.

The community-owned Llanidloes District Energy Local Club in Powys will receive £597,210 for solar panels, battery storage and electric vehicle charging points.

Participating households are expected to save around £368 a year by using more electricity generated locally and buying less from the national grid.

The scheme is also forecast to generate about £14,000 a year for community projects and activities.

In Pembrokeshire, Renewable Power Pembrokeshire has been allocated £94,225 to generate electricity locally and enable nearby businesses and community buildings to use more of it.

One business involved, Snow White laundry, is expected to save between £40,000 and £60,000 a year on its energy bills.

The project will use a Smart Local Energy System to link local generation with the buildings and businesses using the electricity.

Cardiff-based Afanti Media will receive £668,558 to expand its use of battery power at festivals, cultural events and live broadcasts across Wales.

The company has already used the technology at the Urdd Eisteddfod, Cân i Gymru and for S4C’s Super Rygbi Cymru coverage.

The funding will allow it to offer battery-powered systems at more events, reducing the need for diesel generators and cutting noise and emissions.

Afanti hopes to extend their use to smaller community festivals as well as major broadcasts and sporting events.

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Adam Price said: “From helping businesses and households lower their energy bills to supporting cleaner festivals and events, these projects show how renewable energy can deliver practical benefits for people and communities across Wales.”

“Ynni Cymru is delivering the Welsh Government’s vision for greener, cheaper energy, owned and used by people and communities across Wales,” he added.

The programme was launched in 2023 to help communities, businesses and public services generate and use their own clean energy.

It has supported more than 80 projects, with the latest awards bringing total investment to more than £31 million.

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