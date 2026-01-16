£80m to fund work on coal tips across Wales

A new multiyear grant scheme including over £80 million of funding will enable maintenance works on over 400 former coal tip sites across Wales.

The Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies has today announced the new approach will allow local authorities and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to plan, develop and deliver larger safety and maintenance schemes.

Works will range from minor maintenance through to major capital projects worth up to £7 million.

Announcing the scheme at the British Regeneration Project in Abersychan, Torfaen, the Deputy First Minister called it “a significant milestone” in the Welsh Government’s commitment to coal tip safety.

Phase one of the new Coal Tip Safety Grant will provide funding to 10 local authorities and NRW until the end of the 2029-30 financial year. Key projects receiving funding include:

Nant-Yr-Odyn, Merthyr Tydfil – £7m

The British Regeneration Project Phase 1, Torfaen – £5.6m

Graig Ddu Dinas, Rhondda Cynon Taf – £4.8m

Pen Yr Englyn, Natural Resources Wales – £3.8m

Tylorstown Landslip Remediation, Rhondda Cynon Taf – £2.3m

Torfaen Council Leader Cllr Anthony Hunt said: “This investment is great news – it will help to us realise our ambitions to improve safety at the site, which is valued by the local community. The project will also have wider benefits in terms of protecting important biodiversity and alleviating the risk of flooding in the local area.

“A lot of towns in Wales grew up around the coal mining industry and it’s right that these communities are protected for future generations. This is a welcome sign of all levels of Government working together to achieve that aim.”

The UK Government has committed £25 million in the current financial year and a further £118 million over the next three years, bringing total UK investment to £143 million.

Combined with Welsh Government funding of £87m, more than £230 million has now been committed to coal tip safety across Wales.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said: “This record investment marks a significant milestone in our commitment to coal tip safety. The multiyear approach is something I have long called for – it gives the certainty that local authorities and Natural Resources Wales need to plan and deliver bigger and more complex remediation projects.

“This investment does more than make our communities safer. It is huge investment in coalfield communities, growing the economy and creating jobs in many of the places that need them most.

“Wales once developed mining expertise that was exported throughout the world – now we have the opportunity to lead again, this time in dealing with our mining legacy during a climate emergency.”

As part of building long-term capacity in this area, the Welsh Government is also investing in developing future talent.

A pilot Environmental Engineering placement scheme run by the Welsh Local Government Association has provided six placements in local authorities this year, offering experience in both flood risk management and mines remediation work.