Nation.Cymru staff

Businesses, universities and research organisations across Wales have been awarded a share of £10.87m in Welsh Government funding to buy new equipment and adopt new technology.

The grants will support 82 projects in sectors including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, clean energy and food production. The money comes from the Welsh Government’s 2026–27 Capital Equipment Fund, part of its SMART Flexible Innovation Support programme.

Among the recipients is Concrete Canvas, a Pontyclun manufacturer that has been awarded £68,750 to increase production capacity and improve its manufacturing processes.

The company makes a concrete-filled fabric that can be used in place of poured concrete in some applications. Exports account for more than 90% of its sales.

William Crawford, a director at Concrete Canvas, said: “The funding will enable us to improve our production processes, increase capacity and respond more efficiently to demand from customers around the world.

“As a company that develops and manufactures its products in Wales, we’re proud to be growing our international business from our base here.”

Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Minister Adam Price visited the company’s Pontyclun site to see how it was using the grant.

“Companies like Concrete Canvas show what Welsh innovation can achieve, developing products that compete in markets around the world,” he said.

The Welsh Government said the grants were intended to help organisations improve productivity and make better use of resources. Including the latest awards, it has allocated more than £40m through the SMART programme since 2023, supporting almost 500 projects across Wales.