83% of drivers concerned about headlight dazzle as clocks change – poll

Rosie Shead, Press Association Transport Correspondent

Four out of five drivers (83%) are concerned about the impact of headlight glare on their driving as the clocks are set to go back this weekend, a poll suggests.

The clocks will go back one hour on Sunday morning, resulting in the sun setting earlier each day and more post-work journeys being in darkness.

Among motorists who get dazzled, half (50%) said overly bright headlights make it harder to spot road hazards, while 49% struggle to see road signs and markings, according to a survey of 1,208 regular UK drivers conducted by the RAC.

Some 47% of those who get dazzled said they find it difficult to judge the position of oncoming vehicles and 43% said they cannot easily judge other vehicles’ speed and distance, the motoring services company said.

Of those surveyed who are affected by headlight glare, 21% said they plan to drive less once the clocks go back as a result of being dazzled, while 3% plan to stop driving at night completely, according to the poll.

Larne Dorman, 54, from Worcestershire, is regularly affected by glare as a driver, and said: “As someone living with a chronic illness, I find headlight glare so difficult that I’m less inclined to drive at night.

“When the clocks go back, it narrows the window in which I feel able to leave the house.”

Of those who have already given up driving at night or do so less, 28% said they see friends less as a result, 20% see family less and 21% said they feel more isolated, the survey found.

Some 35% of those affected by dazzle said it temporarily blinds them.

Headlight glare not only affects drivers behind the wheel, the RAC said, but also pedestrians, wheelchair users and cyclists.

Dr Paramdeep Bilkhu, clinical adviser at the College of Optometrists, said: “If someone is experiencing new or worsening problems with glare, it’s important to speak to an optometrist, who can check your vision and eye health and advise on possible causes.

“However, this is not simply an issue for individual drivers to manage.

“We need continued research into the causes of headlight glare and evidence-based solutions that balance effective road illumination without dazzling other road users.

“Everyone should be able to travel safely and confidently after dark.”

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “Our latest figures uncover an uncomfortable irony: the very headlights that illuminate the road for drivers and keep them safe could be doing the polar opposite for others by temporarily blinding them.

“This is leading to people feeling less confident and safe behind the wheel, and in some cases is stopping them driving in the dark altogether.

“The impact of this on their lives shouldn’t be underestimated.”

He added: “Let’s be clear – good forward lighting plays a vital role in keeping drivers safe and nothing should compromise that.

“But when this comes at a cost to other road users, including motorists themselves, something must change.

“We don’t feel vehicle lighting regulations sufficiently consider the effects of very bright lights on other road users.

“We badly need to establish the correct amount of light needed to give drivers the best view of the road ahead without dazzling those in oncoming vehicles.”

Baroness Dianne Hayter, who has also urged the Government to take action over headlights, said: “The loss of confidence and sense of safety caused by dazzling headlights should be reason enough for action.

“But when some drivers conclude their only way of coping this winter is to drive less at night, or not at all, policymakers must listen.”

The RAC and the College of Optometrists recommend keeping windscreens and glasses clean and smudge-free, and urged drivers to have regular eye tests to check their eyes are healthy and their vision is as good as possible when driving.

When faced with bright oncoming headlights, the RAC and college recommend drivers keep their eyes open and briefly look towards the kerb or side of the road until they can see clearly again.

If drivers become dazzled when driving, they should slow down safely and stop somewhere legal and safe, if necessary, until vision improves, the RAC and college said.

Rear-view mirrors can also be adjusted to reduce glare from behind.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We hear the concerns about headlamp glare across a range of models, so as a first step we’re publishing new guidance to help drivers minimise the glare on their cars.

“This is part of our wider investigation of the issue as part of our Road Safety Strategy, clamping down on illegal headlamp bulbs and pressing for improvements to international lighting rules.”

– The poll of 1,208 regular UK drivers was conducted for the RAC in October 2026.

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