£9.5m boost for roads in south Wales county

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

Road resurfacing, footpath repairs and two major new road schemes will have an extra £9.5m spent on them next year in a south Wales county.

As part of a wider £12.13m package agreed by Rhondda Cynon Taf’s (RCT) cabinet and full council, highways and footpaths will see an extra £3.5m spent on them while the Cynon Gateway Link Road and Llanharan Sustainable Transport Corridor will both receive an extra £3m.

The package also includes £250,000 for flood alleviation and £150,000 for unadopted roads.

The newly-agreed funding will deliver 28 extra road resurfacing schemes, along with 15 additional footway repairs, surface planning, intermediate repairs and patching works.

The Llanharan Sustainable Transport Corridor will receive extra funding of £3m to continue its development.

The future project aims to address long-standing issues with congestion, road safety, goods vehicle traffic and air quality along the A473 through Llanharan.

It will create a new 4km transport corridor, with a walking and cycling route alongside.

A planning application was formally submitted in April this year.

The Cynon Gateway Link Road will receive £3m funding towards its design and development.

The future 1.2km link road will connect the A4059 Aberdare Bypass to the Heads of the Valleys Road to strengthen north-south transport links, ease traffic congestion locally including in Llwydcoed, and support the region’s economic growth.

The process to appoint a main contractor has started, with detailed design work planned to begin next year.

The two new unadopted roads schemes at Farm Road in Aberaman and from Gadlys Street to Glan Road in Gadlys, Aberdare add to the existing programme of work to resurface privately-owned roads that have been left in a very poor condition for many years and adopt them for future council maintenance.

The extra funding for flood alleviation will continue to support small-scale work on land drainage improvements, highway drainage and flood alleviation schemes.

The £12.13m package is on top of the current year capital programme for highways and transportation.

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