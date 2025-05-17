Historic former school building set to become boutique hotel

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

One of Llangefni’s most striking historic school buildings looks set to become a hotel and wedding venue, if plans are agreed.

The Isle of Anglesey County Council has received a full application to redevelop the Canolfan Penrallt building into a 13 bedroom ’boutique’ hotel and wedding venue.

The proposal includes alterations and extensions to the building which served later as a college campus.

Jobs

The building is located beside the Plas Arthur Leisure Centre just off Ffordd Cildwrn, and plans say the development could create 14 full-time and six part-time jobs.

The dominant building forms part of Llangefni’s main street scene and has an imposing and impressive façade.

It is one of the first noticeable and historic buildings to greet those travelling into the Anglesey town from the east.

The boarded and vacant property is thought to have been built in the early 1900s as the County School. It later became a satellite college campus for Coleg Menai based in Bangor, before the new college site was built on the edge of the town.

Located on around 1.4 acres, the building has the addition of a Grade II listed War memorial on a grassed area to the front. The memorial commemorates pupils of the former County School who were killed in the First World War, and was designed by W.F. Brindle and H.H. Williams, and built by John Griffiths of Llangefni in 1921. Preserved

Cadw states it achieved the Grade II level for its “social-historical interest, and as a well-preserved and well-executed war memorial in a prominent location”.

It notes that a “stone (or reconstituted stone) statue of a soldier, with rifle pointing downwards, stands on a tall tapering freestone base.

“Slate tablets are fixed to the north side of the base, below a sculpted wreath.

“The larger tablet is inscribed with a roll call for 1914-18, below which is a smaller tablet commemorating those killed in 1939-45.”

The application has been submitted by Jerry Huppert through the agent A rwel Thomas.

