Historic former school building set to become boutique hotel
Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter
One of Llangefni’s most striking historic school buildings looks set to become a hotel and wedding venue, if plans are agreed.
The Isle of Anglesey County Council has received a full application to redevelop the Canolfan Penrallt building into a 13 bedroom ’boutique’ hotel and wedding venue.
The proposal includes alterations and extensions to the building which served later as a college campus.
Jobs
The building is located beside the Plas Arthur Leisure Centre just off Ffordd Cildwrn, and plans say the development could create 14 full-time and six part-time jobs.
Located on around 1.4 acres, the building has the addition of a Grade II listed War memorial on a grassed area to the front.
The memorial commemorates pupils of the former County School who were killed in the First World War, and was designed by W.F. Brindle and H.H. Williams, and built by John Griffiths of Llangefni in 1921.
Preserved
