Focus on fun in Shwmae Su’mae campaign

Having fun while speaking Welsh is the theme of this year’s Shwmae Su’mae campaign led by Mentrau Iaith Cymru. The event, which takes place annually on 15 October, is a national celebration of the Welsh language, wherever you live and whatever your level.

This year’s campaign will encourage people to share a video clip of themselves enjoying a fun activity in Welsh. This will coincide with Visit Wales’s marketing campaign, ‘Hwyl’ (fun in Welsh).

Myfanwy Jones, Director of Mentrau Iaith Cymru, said: “While the Visit Wales campaign focuses on the amazing experiences our country offers, the Shwmae Su’mae celebrations will emphasise the wide range of fun-filled activities you can enjoy in the Welsh language.

“Our aim is to celebrate the diversity of pastimes which bring us pleasure as Welsh speakers and to celebrate the fabulous work being done by clubs, organisations and schools throughout Wales to enable people to use their Welsh while doing the things they love.”

#Hwyl

Summing up the 2025 campaign, Myfanwy Jones said: “Do you enjoy paragliding, wild swimming or paddle boarding in Welsh?

“Do you belong to a choir, a walking club or a drama group?

“Why not create a short video of you and your friends having fun in Welsh and share it on social media? We’re looking forward to seeing the variety of activities people enjoy in Welsh!”

When sharing a video on social media, please use the hashtags #Hwyl and #shwmaesumae25 and tag @ShwmaeSumae on Facebook or @diwrnodshwmaesumae on Instagram and TikTok.

There are plenty of other ideas for celebrating the day on the campaign’s website: shwmae.cymru, with branded stickers, selfie frames and ‘Shwmae Su’mae’ speech bubbles available to download for use in events. For additional information, contact [email protected] or your local Menter Iaith