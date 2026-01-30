A landmark year for the oldest Welsh children’s literature award

Gosia Buzzanca

The Books Council of Wales is launching a year of celebrations in 2026 as the Tir na n-Og Awards turn 50.

The Tir na n-Og Awards are the oldest awards for children’s literature in Wales. Since 1976 they have celebrated the talents and creativity of authors and illustrators who either create original works in Welsh, or who write about authentically Welsh themes or backgrounds through the medium of English.

Bethan Jones, Head of the Children’s Books and Reading Promotion Department said: “We have a fantastic year planned to celebrate this special birthday for the Tir na n-Og Awards.

“The 2026 English- and Welsh-language Awards will be held over the spring and summer, and we have a jam-packed calendar of activities and events planned so that readers of all ages can join us to celebrate 50 years of the very best books for children and young people.

“The judging panels have already met to consider the books that have been nominated and it’s amazing to see so many fantastic books eligible for the awards this year.

“We can’t wait to reveal the shortlists in the spring and enjoy the celebrations with schools, bookshops, libraries and readers over the coming year.”

The Tir na n-Og Awards are held every year by the Books Council of Wales, supported by CILIP Cymru Wales.

The members of the judging panels have been busy over recent months reading the books nominated for the awards. Led by Karen Gemma Brewer, Chair of the English-language panel, and Rhys Dilwyn Jenkins, Chair of the Welsh-language panel, eight judges have come together to discuss the nominations.

The awards have three categories: Welsh-language Primary (age 4–11), Welsh-language Secondary (age 11–18) and English-language book with an authentic Welsh dimension (primary or secondary, age 4–18).

The shortlists will be announced in the spring and more information on the Tir na n-Og Awards and the year of celebrations can be found on the Books Council of Wales website books.wales.