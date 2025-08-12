‘A nation not a hotel’: Campaigners protest against Wales becoming a ‘vast holiday resort’

Stephen Price

A campaign group has held a protest in a Welsh-speaking heartland against second homes and the rapid process of anglicisation caused by an ‘influx’ of English speakers.

The move follows a decision from Llanpumsaint Community Council in Carmarthenshire, a once-predominantly Welsh speaking area to hold meetings only in English.

It has emerged that at the annual general meeting of in May, councillors decided to cancel the simultaneous translation service at meetings.

A representative from Mudiad Eryr Wen said: “The encroachment of second homes in places like Borth is hollowing out our communities, driving locals from their family homes, and replacing them with husks that stand lifeless for most of the year.

“Communities where the sound of “Shwmae!” and warm exchanges of “Sut wyt ti?” were commonplace, are now silent for months at a time. This creeping cancer is stripping our communities of their character, weakening the bonds that hold us together, and turning our nation into a vast holiday resort for the wealthy few. Therefore, we remind them:

“Cenedl nid Gwesty.”

“A nation, not a hotel.”

“Influx of newcomers”

The group continued: “Equally vile is the abandonment and neglect of our nation’s mother tongue in a village where Welsh once rang through every street. Sir Gâr has endured much in recent years, with an influx of newcomers who disregard our culture and erode our heritage.

“That influx has brought about the decrease of Welsh speakers in recent times, and will continue to do so unless something is done.”

They added: “We will not stand by while small-minded anglophiles drag our language toward extinction. We call on every community council to reject the path taken in Llanpumsaint, or be branded for what they are: anti-Welsh councils.

“Heed the warning, for the day may soon come when travellers pass through the “Church of the Five Saints” and hear not a single word of its own tongue. We will not stop until the process of anglicisation is halted, and utterly reversed.”

Council

The council’s decision made headline news across Wales, after minutes were brought to light. The minutes read: “Members of the public are welcome to come and listen to the meeting, but space will be limited.

“Usually, the meetings are held in both Welsh and English but as the council will have only one Welsh speaker now, it was agreed to suspend the translation services for the time being. This will be reviewed at the November meeting.”

A spokesperson for Audit Wales said: “Matters relating to how the council functions bilingually would be a matter for the Welsh Language Commissioner.”

Under the Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011, community councils are not subject to Welsh Language Standards regulated by the Welsh Language Commissioner so far as their internal workings are concerned.

Responding to the decision of the community council to cease translation facilities, Siân Howys, deputy chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, responsible for overseeing campaigns, said: “This is another example of the need to regulate and place expectations on more bodies to provide services and work through the Welsh language. Town and community councils are an important part of our communities and are responsible for a wide range of services that people come into contact with every day.

“Welsh Language Standards need to be imposed on community councils and on Audit Wales, the statutory auditor of public bodies, as soon as possible. This could be done immediately and all parties standing in the Senedd election should commit to setting Standards in every possible domain if they are elected next May.”

A Carmarthenshire political source added: “There’s a trend in some Welsh-speaking areas for incomers from England or non-Welsh speakers to take charge of the lowest rungs of local government.”

Mission

Mudiad Eryr Wen, who shared photos of their protest on Instagram, describe themselves as a brand new and energetic approach to defending our nation and campaigning for our eventual independence. They say they are “a movement and community created by the youth, for the youth”.

According to the group: “Our nation stands upon a precipice. Westminster is growing increasingly heavy-handed towards devolution and nationalism in both Cymru and in Scotland, second home ownership and a failing education system is endangering our language, the reckless pursuit of growth and unfettered capitalism is destroying our environment…”

Their mission is to “rally the youth of Cymru as one united front, stood firmly in opposition to the destruction of our self-determination, language, identity and environment.”

The protesters targeted the Anglicised names ’St Asaph’, ‘Ruthun’ and ‘Denbigh’, leaving behind only the indigenous Welsh names (Llanelwy, Dinbych and Rhuthun).

They say: “In the face of impending Anglicisation and climate collapse, other organisations have failed to grasp the severity of the situation we face”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

