A Plaid Cymru government would launch ‘transformational’ child payment to tackle child poverty

A Plaid Cymru government would introduce a child payment to tackle increasing levels of child poverty in Wales, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has announced.

During his leader’s speech at the party’s Spring conference in Llandudno, Mr ap Iorwerth said that a Plaid Cymru government would begin the process of implementing the payment to “sustain families and support communities”.

Addressing delegates at the conference, he said, “we cannot continue to fail the very people on whose futures we depend for a brighter tomorrow”, and criticised both Labour and the Conservatives for rising levels of poverty in Wales.

Analysis

Today’s announcement follows analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation which revealed Scotland is the only part of the UK where child poverty rates are projected to fall by 2029 – a direct result of the Scottish Child Payment.

In Wales, child poverty is projected to increase from 32.3% as of January 2025 to 34.4% by January 2029.

Plaid Cymru’s ‘Cynnal’ payment would be a weekly direct benefit to support those who need it the most.

In announcing the payment to delegates, the Plaid Cymru leader said asserted that “doing nothing is not an option.”

He said: “Friends, there’s a lot that Wales can be proud of – but there remains a national stain, an indelible mark on communities the length and breadth of our country. And that’s poverty, and child poverty in particular.

“It’s unforgivable that so many of our children go without the basics – not even afforded the decency of good health and the bare essentials, let alone an equal chance to succeed.

“We cannot continue to fail the very people on whose futures we depend for a brighter tomorrow, and on this issue, the record of successive Labour Welsh Governments, coupled with the deep austerity of Conservative UK Governments is nothing short of shameful.”

Transformational

He added: “Drawing on the experience in Scotland and learning from its transformational benefits, I can announce today that a Plaid Cymru Government will begin the process of implementing a child payment in Wales – a weekly direct benefit to support those who need it the most.

“After 14 years of austerity under the Tories and 26 years of ambivalence under Labour – this would be a new government rooted in the values of fairness and social justice.

“The ‘Cynnal’ payment as it’ll be known will do exactly that – it will sustain families and support communities.

“Those in receipt will feel less anxious about making ends meet – becoming more productive in the long run.

“Children go on to be healthier and more economically active, and the money will be re-invested in local economies, where people buy the bulk of their essential goods and services.

“Conference, doing nothing is not an option.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

