‘A real blow’: Senedd candidate reacts to closure of popular Welsh restaurants

A Senedd candidate has described the planned closure of a popular restaurant as “a real blow” to his community and others across Wales.

Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn, Beefeater and Brewers Fayre, recently announced their five-year strategy to make £250 million in cost savings and cut spending by £1bn.

Announced in light of cost pressures coming from business rates and national insurance contributions, the measures to “fund future growth and increasingly look to grow on a leasehold basis” will see the company sell off £1.5 billion worth of hotels it owns outright.

The company also announced plans to close its remaining Beefeater and Brewers Fayre restaurants across the UK as part of its overhaul.

It will replace the 197 branded sites with an integrated food and drink model, which it said was more efficient and preferred by hotel guests.

The news of the closures comes after Whitbread reported a 2025-26 pre-tax profit of £298 million, 19% lower than the preceding year.

Gareth Potter, the Conservative lead candidate for Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni, reacted to news that the Brewers Fayre in Ebbw Vale is set to close.

In a Facebook post on 1 May, he wrote: “Disappointing news to hear that the Ebbw Vale Brewer’s Fayre is set to close its doors.



“For many in the community, it’s been more than just a place to eat, it’s been somewhere families gather, friends catch up, and memories are made. Another local venue gone is a real blow to Ebbw Vale and a sign of the ongoing pressures facing businesses across our communities.



“We need to be doing far more to support local businesses, they are the backbone of our towns, providing jobs, opportunities, and a sense of place.



“My thoughts are with the staff affected by this decision, and I hope they’re able to find new opportunities quickly.”

Others across Wales have also shared their thoughts on the “tragic loss” of jobs and community hubs that the ten closures represent.

Some were sceptical of Whitbread’s proposed model, writing: “It’s enough to offer good food, friendly and qualified service, and take care of the interior décor – then the place will always be full of guests.

“It’s that simple, and there’s no need to overthink it. Just meet these three basic conditions and the business will run itself.”

Another individual commented on the announced September closure of Bagle Brook in Port Talbot, a Beefeater attached to a Premier Inn.

They said: “Such a shame that Bagle Brook is closing. I used to go there all the time in the 90s and still go there today.”

“It’s always busy! Such a shame. Gutted for the staff and the patrons,” another added.

The full list of restaurants subject to closure in Wales includes:

Beefeater

Cardiff – Coach and Horses, Walston Castle

Llantrisant – The Longbow

Newport – The Coldra

Port Talbot – Bagle Brook

Swansea – The Waterfront

Brewer’s Fayre

Swansea Vale

Aberdare

Llanelli

Ebbw Vale

Abergavenny

Whitbread Chief Executive Dominic Paul said the company had “looked hard at the options open to us to maximise value creation over the medium and long-term.”

He continued: “This has been a rigorous process and we’ve approached all options with an open mind. Our new five-year plan builds on our strengths and drives a significant acceleration of our strategy.”

The Whitbread strategy also includes plans to cut 3,800 jobs from its workforce of 30,000 across the UK and Ireland.

However, it clarified that this was subject to employee consultation, and many will be redeployed in other areas. During the company’s previous restructure in 2024, around 1,500 jobs were cut.

Whitbread is still planning to increase the number of hotel rooms it has open to 96,000 by the 2031 financial year, from the current of approximately 86,600.

Many in Wales have questioned why hotels would remain open if their adjoining restaurants are to close. One individual said: “Why hotel rooms? As if anybody is going to book a room in towns that are already dying.”

Data gathered from the Whitbread’s ‘results presentation delivered on 30 April 2026.