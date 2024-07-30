A region of Wales ranks as the area you are likely to live longest

In an era where longevity and quality of life are of paramount importance, experts have sought to shed light on one of life’s most profound questions: ‘Where are you likely to live longest?’

New research has discovered and ranked 234 supercentenarians (people who are 110 years or older). in the UK, having extracted the average age per county and region, as well as the number of supercentenarians per location, ranking the luckiest places where you could live longest.

And it’s West Glamorgan*, South West Wales that leads the way with the most golden oldies, and the ‘luckiest’ place to live, with an average age of 113.

The two oldest residents were Anne Eliza Williams born in 1887 who lived to 114 years and 208 days of age and John Evans born in 1877 and who lived to an impressive 112 years and 295 days.

10 of the ‘luckiest’ counties where you could live longest



Research also discovered that out of all 234 supercentenarians analysed, women tend to live longest at a count of 219, compared to just 15 men.

Wales has the highest average age of supercentenarians at 111.1 years old, followed by England with 110.8 years, Scotland at 110.4 years and Northern Ireland with an average age of 110 years.

*Keen-eyed readers will be aware that West Glamorgan ceased to exist as an administrative county in 1996. It is now a preserved county.

Methodology:

Researchers were keen to discover where you’re likely to live longest in the UK, utilising supercentenarian data.

In order to do so, experts referenced Oldest in Britain data for all validated British supercentenarians.

The number of supercentenarians per location, county and region was calculated, as well as the average age. Place of death was used for accuracy.

Research was collected September 2023 and accurate as of then, and therefore subject to change.

