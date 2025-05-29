‘A slap in the face’: Alanis fans share anger after major Cardiff venue change

Stephen Price

Fans of Alanis Morissette who booked tickets for a concert at Cardiff Castle have shared their frustration after the promoters ‘upgraded’ the venue to Blackweir Fields to increase the number of tickets available.

Seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced her 2025 World Tour, which includes a headline performance in Cardiff Castle back in October 2023.

The iconic singer was set to perform at TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Wednesday July 2, in a run of shows across the UK, Europe, and South America.

For 30 years Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential women in contemporary music with her deeply expressive music and performances earning vast critical praise.

The headlining show, originally slated for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle, is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

At the time, Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Alanis Morissette has been an icon of music for more than 30 years so we are absolutely delighted to be welcoming her to Cardiff Castle next summer.

“This will be an incredible show and one we expect to be very popular so we would advise securing your ticket as soon as possible.”

Tickets went on general sale at 9am Friday 25 October, with eager fans quick to snap up tickets for what they thought was a small-scale concert – many purchasing for the experience of seeing their ‘icon’ at such an important Welsh destination.

Since the announcement, a number of support acts have been announced, with Welsh pop star Gwenno added to the lineup back in March 2025.

The Mercury Prize nominee will perform alongside previously announced special guests US rock singer-songwriter Liz Phair and Anglesey born and bred indie-pop princess Megan Wyn complementing the fully female bill

Venue ‘upgrade’

On 3 March 2025, fans received the following email from Ticketmaster Fan Support, detailing the venue ‘upgrade’: “Just to let you know, your event is moving to a new venue…

“The Event Organiser has been in touch and asked us to pass on the following information:

“Due to unprecedented demand for tickets, the promoters have upgraded the venue for Alanis Morissette in Cardiff to Blackweir Fields. The show will take place as planned on Wednesday 2 July 2025.”

“If you’ve already received your tickets for the old venue, don’t worry – they’re still being accepted at the new venue. All other details will stay the same.

“The original venue may still appear in your online account, as well as any event reminder emails you might receive – please just ignore this though, as the new venue is Blackweir Fields, Cardiff.

“If you have any questions for us, there’s lots of information in our FAQs.

“Ticketmaster Fan Support.”

“For old time’s sake”

Mel Davies, a fan from Newport, wrote to Nation.Cymru to share her frustration. She said: “Alanis was one of my teen idols, and to be honest I’ve not been a fan for a good 20 years, but I saw the gig was at Cardiff Castle and a bunch of my friends and I bought tickets ‘for old time’s sake’.

“The feeling of getting hold of tickets before they sold out, at such an iconic location, seeing one of our favourite artists from our younger years, was out of this world. Then to receive an email saying that the venue had been ‘upgraded’ was such a ‘slap in the face’, to quote Alanis herself.

“Two friends have already pulled out, and the rest of us have lost the desire to go now – the initial buzz is gone and now we have to work out how to get to Blackweir and then no doubt fight to see her from far away over taller folk. We just aren’t looking forward to it any more.”

“This was a nostalgia trip for us – we haven’t really played her since our teens and have never considered seeing her other performances in the UK. For us, the location made this the draw.”

Writing under the most recent promotion on Facebook posted on 27 May, Sid Haines wrote: “Got to be honest, although still want to see the gig, part of the reason I bought those tickets was in was in Cardiff Castle, so an amazing venue for gigs. Was really annoyed when it was changed.”

Leanne Corn commented: “I’m so annoyed that I can’t get a refund. I booked a chilled out gig in the castle, there’s now three times the amount of tickets available completely changing the dynamic and also the transport is now going to be a nightmare.”

Sharing correspondence with the TicketMaster, who refuse to give refunds, she wrote: I’ve gone back and fore several times and keep getting this! As far as I can tell the event has changed as it’s a different venue but they’re adamant that as the actual event itself isn’t different it doesn’t warrant a refund. I had planned to catch the train after work, I’m now dreading it as the trains will be so much busier.”

Heidi McGuinness added: “The whole reason I bought these tickets was (apart from being a massive OG fan) the concert was at Cardiff Castle! That this has been moved to a field is going to have a massive impact on the atmosphere! I didn’t sign up for a field/festival experience. Is this going to be a risk with any Cardiff Castle concerts in the future when demand exceeds capacity?

Replying to her comments, Helen Hanson shared: “Same! I would have never bought tickets if I’d known it was for a 35,000 capacity venue. One hellish gig experience at the 30,000 capacity Chepstow Racecourse taught me that! Plus I booked tickets for an actual castle near the train and coach stops, not a field much further away!”

Ticketmaster, Depot Live and Cuffe and Taylor have been asked to comment.

