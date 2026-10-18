‘A smack in the mouth’: Older tenants speak out over ‘unfair’ housing allocation

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Residents at one of Wales’ largest social housing blocks have accused their local council of “unfair treatment” after changes to the allocation process for new flats left some older tenants facing a longer wait to move out of their ageing home.

In 2016, it was announced that the Channel View tower block in Grangetown would be demolished and the residents would be given priority allocation for the new block of flats just across the road.

Ten years later, Channel View is still standing and older residents are no longer the allocator’s priority.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has seen a letter from 2020 sent to a resident of the council estate which reads: “You will be given first preference for the new Older Persons apartments; we can assure you they will not be offered to anyone else until you have told us what you want to do.

“Block A will be a community living facility (over 60s) and Block B will be an independent living facility.”

Another letter sent to the same resident in 2026 reads: “Tenants aged between 50 and 59 will be given first priority for allocation to Block B.

“Following this allocation process, a small number of apartments are expected to remain available.

“Therefore, we must decide how the remaining apartments should be allocated for applicants aged over 60 and over in the fairest way.”

‘Smack in the mouth’

One resident, Kay Monaghan, 67, told the LDRS: “I’m feeling really angry because my flat is so cold.”

She continued: “I can’t wait two more years in my freezing cold flat. It goes down to 13 degrees when I get up in the morning in the winter because it doesn’t retain any heat.”

The 19-year Channel View resident called the decision a “smack in the mouth”.

The new housing block is located a stone’s throw away from the old block. Katy said: “I wake up every morning and there it is.

“That is rubbing it in really, just seeing that building and knowing they’re not going to let me go over there”.

Another resident of the block, Rudolph Donald, 67, said he was frustrated over the lack of transparency in the allocation process, but he did not mind staying in his flat.

‘Depressing’

Two 66-year-old and 80-year-old residents, who both wished to remain nameless, said they were both dealing with damp and mould in their apartments.

The 66-year-old described her kitchen ceiling as “just all cracking and falling off – it’s very depressing.”

The 80-year-old said: “It’s basically not fair that people who haven’t been here that long are being offered [accommodation] before us who have been here longer.”

Regarding the delayed move into the new block, 84-year-old Eileen told the LDRS: “I could be pushing up bloody daisies by the time [the council] is ready.”

Allocations

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “The regeneration of the Channel View estate in Grangetown is delivering modern, high-quality homes for existing residents, replacing ageing accommodation with new, energy-efficient housing designed to meet residents’ needs now and into the future.

“Residents of the existing tower block are guaranteed a new home within the redevelopment, either in Block B, which contains 24 apartments and is due for completion in early 2027, or in Block A, which will provide 102 Community Living apartments and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

“Block B will be the first new accommodation to become available and has been designated as Independent Living accommodation for people aged 50 – 59, in the first instance. We have, and will continue to engage with those tenants aged 60 or over, of the existing high-rise flats to understand their housing needs and whether they would like to be considered for one of the remaining apartments in Block B.

“Any allocations will be made in line with the Council’s Social Housing Allocations Policy. Where demand exceeds the number of homes available, priority will be determined by assessed housing need, taking into account factors including medical and wellbeing needs and length of tenancy.

“Residents will be informed of the outcome of the allocation process in due course.

“We recognise the issues with the existing Channel View high-rise building, which were a major factor in the decision to replace the block as part of the wider regeneration, and we understand residents’ concerns.

“While residents await their new homes, we are continuing to tackle damp, mould and other disrepair issues within the existing block. We have also provided discretionary payments to help residents with additional heating costs, recognising that the removal of the building’s cladding has reduced its thermal efficiency.

“Throughout the regeneration programme, our priority is to support existing residents through the transition and ensure they have access to a new home that best meets their individual needs.”

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