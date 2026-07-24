‘A waste of public money’: Plaid MS slams town’s Transport Interchange Plan

Stephen Price

Plans for a town’s £33m transport interchange, which involves the demolition of a historic ticket office to make way for a new train station have been branded a “waste of taxpayers’ money” by a prominent Senedd Member.

Plaid Cymru MS, Lindsay Whittle, who represents Blaenau Gwent, Caerffili and Rhymni, is a long standing opponent of the development in Caerphilly which, he says, is not needed.

The Senedd Member is also strongly opposed to the demolition of a historic ticket office as part of the £33m scheme.

Lindsay Whittle, who has urged people to oppose the proposals for Caerphilly Transport Interchange Plan by Transport for Wales, said: “I’m a long standing opponent to the destruction of the ticket office and to the building of a new train station which, frankly, the town doesn’t need.

“The train service has vastly improved and a new station is a very low priority in my mind.

“At a time when public services are cut to the bone this is the last thing Caerphilly needs. It will not attract tourists here.

“The powers that be are trying to convince us that tourists will be attracted to Caerphilly by this station. They won’t come to see a glass train station. It’s not like they are viewing Grand Central Station in New York or St Pancras Station in London which does attract tourists.

“People are coming to Caerphilly Castle anyway. This is something not needed by the people of Caerphilly. A new train station would be a waste of £33m of taxpayers’ money. This is people’s money after all.”

Lindsay Whittle said that he also had concerns about the safety impact of the demolition of the old ticket office because it sits on a bridge over the main Rhymney Valley rail line.

He argued that it was vital to preserve the town’s historic buildings by enhancing what is left. “Caerphilly people have made it clear in the past that they want to save our prominent old buildings to remember our heritage.

“A new build is not in keeping with a 750-year-old castle. It will also have an extremely negative impact on the environment. There is, of course, also room for new and exciting new buildings but not at the expense of a building over 100 years old.”

Detailed designs for a new bus and rail “interchange” station were unveiled following a public consultation back in November 2023, showing how Caerphilly’s current bus and railway station buildings will be demolished to make way for a modern replacement.

Passengers arriving at the new-look Caerphilly station will be “seamlessly” connected to the public transport network via “efficient and effortless journeys”, according to the plans.

Following the consultation, Caerphilly County Borough Council is now seeking planning permission for the new “integrated and accessible” transport hub linking rail, bus, and taxi services, as well as walking and cycling routes.

Investment

It hopes the new station, alongside wider investment in the region’s public transport network and other local projects within the council’s 2035 Masterplan, will bring “new opportunities and prosperity to the town”.

According to a design statement submitted by Grimshaw Architects on behalf of the council, the current stations “lack a clear identity” and are “neither intuitive nor accessible”.

Several issues with the current buildings “strengthen” the case for their demolition and replacement, the report noted.

They include supporting girders in a “very poor” condition, as well as problems with damp and leaks in the station buildings.

Redeveloping the station offers “a rare opportunity in time to address the deteriorating condition of these existing structures”, whereas keeping the old buildings could lead to “significant disruption” in the future if they had to be replaced or repaired.

The new station will boast a “striking” roof canopy with “green” sections for plant life, and its designers have “taken inspiration from the tiered concentric defences” of Caerphilly Castle.

The main entrance of the new station – at the north – will include public toilets, retail units and a ticket office.

The project will build on the recommendations of Lord Terry Burns, who led the recent South East Wales Transport Commission tasked with improving the region’s travel network.

In the commission’s final recommendations, Lord Burns said: “As a general rule, all stations should be designed for swift and simple interchange between rail, bus, cycling and walking.”

“This will greatly increase the population that can be served by each station,” he added. “The facilities and transport services necessary for swift and simple interchange include high levels of secure and convenient cycle parking and – wherever possible – a ‘cheek to cheek’ interface between bus and train.”

The proposed new bus station at the Caerphilly interchange will include an extended twelfth bus stand for rail replacement services.

Its design will address “the poor customer experience, pinch points and congestion associated with the existing bus station”, according to the plans.

Each bus stand will feature “signage with large numbers and bay-specific departure screens”, making getting on the wrong bus by mistake “a thing of the past”.

The application for planning permission for the new interchange can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0771/FULL.

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