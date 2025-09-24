A Welsh council’s new policy will restrict the advertisement of junk food, vapes, and petrol and diesel vehicles

A Welsh council’s move to restrict adverts for junk food and other products in public spaces has been welcomed by campaigners but they said the new policy could go further.

Cardiff Council became the second council in Wales after Vale of Glamorgan Council to restrict the advertisement of foods high in sugar, fat, and salt on streets, roadsides, and bus stops after a cabinet meeting on Thursday, September 18.

Under its updated advertising policy the council will also prohibit the advertisement of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, payday loans, E-cigarettes, and vapes.

Badvertising, the campaign to stop adverts promoting fossil fuel-producing products and services, has hailed the council’s decision.

Robbie Gillett of the Badvertising campaign said: “It’s strongly welcome that Cardiff Council has restricted adverts that promote junk food and fossil fuel-dependent vehicles such as large SUVs, underscoring the council’s commitment to improving public health and cleaning up air pollution.”

Healthier alternatives

Companies that sell foods high in sugar, fat, and salt will still be able to advertise their brands but only if they are promoting healthier alternatives.

Badvertising has called on Cardiff Council to go a step further with its policy and prohibit all advertising by companies it calls “major polluters”.

Mr Gillett said: “A notable omission from the policy however is that it still allows fossil fuel company advertising – which is often used by corporations… to greenwash their image, delay meaningful climate action, and shore up their social licence to operate.

“Just as we did for tobacco we call on the council to prohibit advertising by major polluters in future updates of the policy.”

Stricter controls

The council’s new policy will also bring in stricter controls for alcohol and religious advertising.

With alcohol for example the new policy states companies will be encouraged to promote non-alcoholic and healthier options and advertising relating to alcohol would need to be approved prior to installation.

On religion the new policy states: “Advertising must not cause serious or widespread offence, especially on sensitive grounds such as religion or belief.

“As a multicultural city the council wishes to embrace diversity by encouraging religious charities and groups to use our advertising opportunities where appropriate.

“However prior approval will be required on any advert with religious connotations to ensure they adhere to ASA principles and we maintain a sensitivity around location or placement of adverts.”

‘Trust in Jesus’ banners

Earlier this year,= Cardiff Council was criticised for allowing the display of ‘Trust in Jesus’ banners across the city that had the local authority’s logo on the bottom.

At the time the council said the banner was in compliance with its advertising policy and was placed there by a third party.

It added that the Cardiff Council logo is added to the bottom of some adverts in order to demonstrate it has permission to be on council property.

Independent councillor Peter Littlechild said he had many complaints about religious advertising and added there needs to be “strategic and sympathetic placement” of such adverts in the future.

Other adverts relating to Ramadan have also been seen in parts of Cardiff over the past year.

The leader of Cardiff Council, Cllr Huw Thomas, said: “Let us be clear some of the advertising that appeared on City Road in recent months excited a lot of commentary.

“I’ve got to say, as a practising Christian, I thought it was fantastic to see Islamic Relief advertising and fundraising for their work through Ramadan and I thought it was fantastic that there was a response then from some churches to celebrate Easter.

“There were some concerns raised by other groups on the Humanist side but if they would wish to advertise we’d also welcome that and we are for free speech in this city and this council as well.”