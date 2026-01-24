Abandoned Welsh ‘slaughter house’ leaves urban explorer horrified

An urban explorer has discovered a “horrific” abandoned house in Wales, dubbed the ‘slaughter house’ due to the strange items within.

Urbexdb, a social media creator who documents their time exploring abandoned locations across the UK, took to Facebook to share “disturbing images” of the farmhouse.

Urban exploration is a niche hobby that involves visiting abandoned, manmade structures and ruins. Explorers often document their ‘finds’ online.

Despite its recent increase in popularity, urban exploration can be dangerous and is often illegal without explicit permission from a location’s owner.

“This explore had to be the most horrific explore I have ever been to,” Urbexdb explained in a post on 20 January, which has since garnered 500 likes.

“Really strange one, this house in the countryside in Wales. On the outside sit old decaying cars and barns, then going in a dead goat skeleton just laid on the floor and numerous tubs of animals bones with a chainsaw on the table.

“That wasn’t the strangest thing — as I went upstairs there was dead decaying dogs in coffins.”

Urbexdb shared over 60 images of the house, which appeared to have been abandoned for some time, with multiple rusty cars and farm vehicles in its garden.

The Facebook post continued: “Inside the house was like being in the horror movie ‘Wrong Turn’. God only knows what used to go off in these walls, and the smells from inside were unreal. Can honestly say that was the quickest explore I’ve ever done.”

The cottage’s interior was indeed in disarray, with a fridge of expired food items, multiple rubbish bags, old family photos, newspapers from 1919 and 1953, and antique furniture.

The most disturbing part of the find, as Urbexdb explained, were the animal bones appearing to be of a sheep or goat, decayed dog corpses in specialised coffins, as well as a chainsaw.

Several commenters offered explanations as to why the home was in such a state, including that the farm had been taken over by the occupants’ daughter after their deaths, although she struggled to manage and eventually abandoned the property.

Another suggested that the original owners did not want to be investigated when their animals died, so they hid the corpses in the farmhouse.

Some commenters were impressed with the find, writing “Minus the dead animals, this is soooo cool”.

However, many in the post’s comments believed that the explorer had deliberately staged their photos to create a more creepy atmosphere.

One such comment read: “You urban explorers are rude, going into people’s homes and rearranging their belongings to tell your stupid stories, no respect whatsoever, whether your the one who rearranged it or not, that’s someone’s family and you should have a little more respect for someone’s home when talking about it…also do your research before you go walking in somewhere.”

Another added: “Very sad to see and disrespectful to share.”