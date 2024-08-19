Aberdare man sentenced for violent unprovoked attack outside pub

An Aberdare man who carried out a violent, unprovoked attack outside a pub has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Steven Chappell assaulted 32-year-old Daniel Bradley near The Brogden Pub in Porthcawl on September 16 last year.

CCTV from the night shows Chappell leaving the pub moments before Bradley.

Chappell then made his way toward nearby side street where he attacked his victim before walking away from the scene.

Officers say nothing happened between the pair that night to justify the “unnecessary” assault.

Daniel Bradley died in hospital on September 23 2023, as a result of his injuries.

Guilty

Chappell, from Beechwood Avenue, Cwmdare, Aberdare was sentenced on Monday (August 19) to 14 years in prison at Newport Crown Court after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Detective Inspector Claire Lamerton said:”Daniel suffered a violent, unprovoked attack from Steven Chappell. Daniel didn’t represent any threat, and nothing happened that night that justified what Steven Chappell did to Daniel.

“Rather than walking away Steven Chappell’s anger resulted in the assault on Daniel being excessive, unnecessary, and completely reckless.

“This case shows what devastating consequences attacks of this nature can have.

“I would encourage others to think about how easily a decision can affect the rest of your life and potentially end someone else’s.

“Our thoughts remain with Daniel’s family and friends.”

