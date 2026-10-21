Aberfan will always be in our hearts, King tells survivors and families

Eleanor Storey and Rod Minchin, Press Association

King Charles has paid tribute to the strength and resilience of the community in Aberfan on the 60th anniversary of a disaster which claimed the lives of 116 children and 28 adults.

An entire generation was almost wiped out when 150,000 tonnes of coal waste slid down the hillside before engulfing Pantglas Junior School on October 21 1966.

The King, Queen and Prince of Wales joined survivors and bereaved families in the village on Wednesday, visiting the Aberfan Memorial Garden, which is located on the site of the junior school, and the nearby Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre.

During his visit, Charles said it had been “profoundly humbling” to hear the testimonies of survivors.

In an address to those gathered for the anniversary, he said: “We have heard stories of heartbreak, but also of heroism.

“We have heard of the most agonising grief, but also of the most inspiring grace.”

He added: “Throughout all this, and through all the years, your unconquerable spirit has shone all the more brightly for the darkness which it has overcome.

“No one should ever have to bear what you, as a community, have endured, but no one could have borne it with greater strength, resilience, or hope.

“Please know how deeply we feel with your sorrow, how greatly we admire your strength, and how you will, always, be in our hearts.”

The disaster in Aberfan unfolded following days of heavy rain, when excavated mining debris from the Merthyr Vale Colliery was dislodged and came thundering down the hillside.

The waste material had been piled high on the side of Mynydd Merthyr – above Aberfan – for years, even though there were numerous underground springs below.

Children in Pantglas Junior School were just getting ready for lessons when 1.5 million cubic feet of liquefied slurry crashed into the school and a number of nearby houses.

About half the children from the junior school died in the tragedy, which happened on the last day before half-term.

On Wednesday, a prayer and a moment of silence was held in the memorial garden, where the King and the Prince of Wales laid wreaths, and the Queen placed a posy.

William’s wreath, also signed by Catherine, read “in our memory and in our hearts forever,” while the wreath laid by Charles read “in special remembrance”, and Camilla’s posy said “in eternal memory”.

Rona Price, 94, a former policewoman who attended the scene of the tragedy, was among those who met the royals on Wednesday.

She told reporters the visit from Charles, Camilla and William was a “great honour”.

“It’s been a nice day but it’s a very sad day as well,” she added.

Aberfan survivor Jeff Edwards thanked the royal family for their “enduring support, compassion and commitment” in a speech to those gathered at the community centre.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Aberfan eight days after the tragedy and shortly after a mass funeral had taken place.

Her decision not to visit sooner was said to have been one of the greatest regrets of her reign.

She returned to Aberfan three more times during her life and opened Ynysowen Primary School in 2012.

Mr Edwards said: “October 21 1966 is forever etched into our memory, a day of unimaginable tragedy and loss that changed the lives of families and the community forever.

“Yet, amidst the terrible sorrow, we were comforted by those who came to stand with us to share our grief and offer their support.

“The presence of members of the royal family in those difficult years became a lasting and deeply valued part of Aberfan’s history.”

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