Aberglasney launches autumn gin made with garden botanicals

Nation.Cymru staff

Aberglasney Gardens has launched a seasonal gin made with ingredients grown or foraged around the Carmarthenshire estate.

Named Hydref, the small-batch gin has been produced in collaboration with the Gower Gin Company. It combines blackberries, medlar, lime flower and nasturtium, with the botanicals chosen to reflect the flavours of autumn.

Tasting notes describe the medlar as giving the gin a soft, honeyed depth, with lime flower adding floral notes. Blackberries bring vibrant berry flavours, while nasturtium provides a fresh, peppery finish.

Helen Scutt, director of Aberglasney Gardens, came up with the idea of producing seasonal gins using ingredients from the gardens.

She said: “The feedback from our winter and spring gins has been tremendous, and this autumn gin tastes very different because we’ve used a new combination of seasonal ingredients.

“Our artist in residence, Andrew Douglas-Forbes, designed the label to reflect the main botanicals. We hope people enjoy it.”

Hydref gin is available from the Aberglasney gift shop in 70cl and 20cl bottles. Visitors do not need to pay admission to the gardens to enter the shop.

Aberglasney became known nationally through the BBC television series A Garden Lost in Time, which followed the restoration of the gardens.

The estate is now home to more than 20 garden styles across 10 acres, ranging from formal and woodland gardens to exotic and modern planting.

At its centre is a restored Elizabethan Cloister Garden, described by Aberglasney as the only surviving example of its kind in the UK. The ground floor of the Grade II* listed mansion has also been restored and is used for exhibitions and events.

The gin is part of Aberglasney’s wider programme of seasonal products inspired by the gardens and their changing ingredients and is available to purchase in the gardens giftshop in both 70cl and 20cl bottles.

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