Aberystwyth University announces 2025 Honorary Fellowships and Doctorates

Exceptional figures in media technology innovation, performing arts and higher education sector are set to be awarded with Honorary Fellowships at Aberystwyth University’s graduation ceremonies.

The University will confer the accolade to figures who have made an outstanding contribution in their field and who have a connection to Aberystwyth or to Wales.

The 2025 Honorary Fellows are:

Rakie Ayola: producer and critically acclaimed BAFTA-winning actor.

Jamal Hassim: co-founder and CEO of Bolt Global, leading media practitioner and digital innovator.

Elizabeth Treasure CBE: higher education leader and former Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University.

Honorary Doctorates

In addition, three individuals will be bestowed Honorary Doctorates in recognition of outstanding success in their respective fields. These are:

Sara Clancy: supporter and promoter of responsible and sustainable business practices in Africa.

Rob McCallum FRGS: internationally acclaimed figure in deep ocean exploration, philanthropic science and conservation.

Linda Tomos CBE: Wales’ first female National Librarian, who worked for over 50 years in the librarian profession.

Dedication

Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, said: “Graduation is about coming together to celebrate the achievements of our graduates and give a warm welcome to their supporters.

“It is the culmination of years of dedication, perseverance and intellectual growth and it is only right that they are given the credit they deserve.

“It is also a privilege to celebrate the achievements of our Honorary Fellows and Honorary Doctorates. Each of the individuals has made a real difference in their field of expertise whether it is the arts, higher education, the media, exploration, Welsh cultural heritage or charitable pursuits. I look forward to awarding them for their contributions.”

The University’s graduation celebrations take place from 15-17 July, with seven ceremonies taking place in the Great Hall at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

