Abi Tierney set for return to CEO duties in New Year

The Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed CEO Abi Tierney will return to take up her leadership position in the New Year after undergoing treatment for cancer.

Abi has been undergoing medical treatment following a cancer diagnosis but began a phased return in November, with chair Richard Collier-Keywood and the rest of the Union’s Executive Leadership Team stepping in on an interim basis Richard will now revert to his responsibilities as the WRU’s first independently appointed chair in January.

Tierney shared: “This is a pivotal time for the game in Wales and, whilst I’ve been constantly kept informed and am across all developments, I’m looking forward to being able to contribute directly again.”

“My treatment is going well, and I’ve received a positive prognosis which allows me to return in the New Year.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has wished me well over my time away and sent positive messages of support.

“The Welsh rugby family has been incredibly supportive, and I feel blessed to be a part of it.

“Of course, there are significant and major challenges presented to Welsh rugby at this time but there is also a huge opportunity for us to forge a way ahead in our professional game which will safeguard its future.

“There is a lot more hard work ahead, but our strength in Welsh rugby is in our ability to unite and work together towards one collective aim and I am looking forward to contributing to this again.”

Richard added: “I know I speak on behalf of the whole game in Wales when I welcome Abi back into her role.

“We are making progress in our transformation programme for the professional game in Wales, but I know Abi’s return will add new and positive impetus at this pivotal time.”