Abolish announces it will not field candidates at Senedd election

The Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party has confirmed it will not stand candidates in the forthcoming Senedd election, citing changes to the electoral system and the risk of splitting the anti-devolution vote.

In a statement, the party said the decision followed a “careful assessment” of the new closed-list D’Hondt electoral system and the wider political landscape in Wales.

Under the revised system, smaller parties are widely expected to face greater difficulty in securing representation. The party said it believed contesting the election could divide voters who question the direction of devolution, potentially benefiting parties that support further expanding the Senedd’s powers.

Party leader Richard Suchorzewski described the move as a strategic decision.

“Our priority has always been the Welsh taxpayer and effective governance,” he said.

“Standing in this election would be largely symbolic and risks splitting the anti-devolution vote, potentially strengthening those committed to further entrenching and expanding the Senedd.

“While we remain committed to the principle of abolition, we recognise that other parties now have a more realistic path to representation under the new system. We do not intend to stand in the way of that opportunity simply to maintain a presence on the ballot paper. This is a strategic decision based on electoral reality.”

The party has long campaigned for the abolition of the Senedd and opposed moves to expand its size.

It reiterated its opposition to the planned increase in the number of Members of the Senedd to 96 and said it would continue to focus on issues of cost, accountability and performance in Welsh governance.

At the 2021 election, the party received 18,149 constituency votes and 41,399 regional votes, equivalent to 3.7% of the vote, without securing representation.