Abortions hit record high as experts blame cost-of-living crisis

Abortions have hit a record high across England and Wales, according to new data.

Figures published by the Department of Health show there were 277,970 abortions in 2023, up 11% on the 251,377 abortions in 2022.

Charities and health leaders said the data reflects economic pressures and the rising cost of living, as well as poor access to sexual health services.

Most abortions are carried out in early pregnancy, with 248,250 (89%) in 2023 performed between two and nine weeks of gestation, according to the data.

Most abortions also continue to be medical abortions with pills (87%), the Department of Health said, though the number of surgical abortions increased in both 2022 and 2023, having decreased for the previous 20 years.

Taking pills at home is the most common method of abortion, making up 72% of abortions (200,745) in 2023.

With this method, women are prescribed two drugs called mifepristone and misoprostol which are taken a few days apart at home.

A breakdown of the data showed a rise in women aged 18 and under having abortions as well as those aged 35 and over.

Over the past decade, the crude abortion rate for those aged 35 and over has increased steadily from 7.1 per 1,000 women in 2013 to 12.3 per 1,000 women in 2023.

Over the last decade, the percentage of those having an abortion who reported already having had at least one previously also rose steadily from 37% in 2013 to 42% in 2023.

Overall, 54% of women having abortions in 2023 were already mothers or have had a previous stillbirth.

Reproductive autonomy

Dr Alison Wright, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said: “This new data highlights how access to high-quality abortion care is essential for women’s health and reproductive autonomy.

“There is likely to be a range of factors behind the rise in abortion rates over recent years.

“Economic pressure and the rising cost of living are shaping women’s reproductive choices, with many choosing to delay or have smaller families.

“At the same time, overstretched GP and sexual health services are making it harder for many women – particularly in more deprived communities – to access contraception when they need it, increasing the risk of unplanned pregnancy.

“Taking both medications at home remains the most common method of abortion, indicating that the telemedicine pathway is working as intended by enabling women to access safe, regulated care earlier.

“Telemedicine removes practical barriers for women who may otherwise struggle to attend in-person appointments, including those in rural areas, women with disabilities, and those experiencing coercion or abuse.”

Context

Katie Saxon, chief strategic communications officer at BPAS, which provides most NHS-funded abortions, said: “These figures reflect the first full year of abortion care during the cost‑of‑living crisis, which is essential context for understanding the rise in abortion rates.

“No woman should have to end a pregnancy she would otherwise have continued purely for financial reasons.

“Equally, no woman should become pregnant because she is unable to access the contraception she wants, when she needs it.

“There is no right number of abortions, but there is much more that the Government can do to ensure women are able to make the choices that are right for themselves and for their families.

“Women continue to tell us about long waits for contraceptive appointments, difficulties securing repeat prescriptions, and limited choice in the methods available to them.

“Emergency contraception also remains an important but under-utilised back-up option.”

Life-changing

Sarah Salkeld, deputy UK medical director at MSI Reproductive Choices, said: “People of all ages and backgrounds rely on abortion care, and it’s vital that services offer options that reflect their personal circumstances.

“Being able to access medical abortion at home has allowed many to receive care earlier, with greater privacy and dignity. For those in abusive relationships, juggling caring responsibilities, and those without transport, it has been life-changing.

“At the same time, face-to-face care and surgical services remain essential for some people.”

Right To Life UK spokeswoman Catherine Robinson said: “It is a national tragedy and a national scandal that so many lives were lost to abortion in England and Wales in 2023.

“Every one of these was a human being whose life had potential and everyone one of them deserved protection.

“We are calling for a national conversation about our abortion laws.”