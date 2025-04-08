About 1,000 workers at risk as Post Office plans to offload 108 branches – full list of closures
The Post Office has said it plans to offload its last remaining directly-owned branches, putting around 1,000 workers at risk.
It confirmed that 108 crown branches, which are currently directly owned and run by the company, will be handed over to franchisees by the autumn.
The process could see the sites taken over by large franchising businesses or postmasters themselves.
It is understood the Post Office expects the majority of these branches to continue running at their current sites, but that some of these could face closure as franchises are moved to different premises, affecting staff.
The Post Office stressed that communities affected “will continue to be able to access Post Office services either at, or near to, the same location”.
Overhaul
The move is part of efforts by the Post Office to generate cash to help it increase pay for postmasters.
It comes after the organisation, which has undergone a significant overhaul since the impact of the Horizon IT scandal when hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongfully convicted, announced a review of the branches late last year.
Around 1,000 workers are employed across the branches.
The Post Office said the plan, which is subject to Government funding, will help it to increase postmaster remuneration by an extra £250 million a year by 2030.
“Protecting access”
Post Office chairman Nigel Railton said: “Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a New Deal for Postmasters, helping to create a long-term, sustainable future for the Post Office.
“By franchising these branches, we are protecting access to our services for communities right across the UK and realising £40 million worth of savings that will enable us to uplift postmasters’ remuneration by up to 10%.”
Full list of 108 branches being offloaded
Aldwych – London
Baker Street – London
Bangor – Main Street, Bangor, Wales
Barnes Green – Lee Road, Manchester
Barnet – High Street, Barnet, London
Belfast City – Bridge Street, Belfast, Northern Ireland
Bexhill On Sea – Devonshire Square, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex
Bideford – The Quay, Bideford, Devon
Birmingham – Pinfold Street, Birmingham
Bransholme – A Goodhart Road, Bransholme, East Yorkshire
Breck Road – The Mall, Breck Road, Liverpool
Bridlington – Quay Road, Bridlington, East Yorkshire
Brixton – Ferndale Road, Brixton, London
Broadway – London
Caernarfon – Castle Square, Caernarfon, Wales
Cambridge City – St Andrew Street, Cambridge
Canning Town – Barking Road, London
Chester Le Street – Front Street, Chester Le Street, County Durham
Cosham – High Street, Cosham, Hampshire
Cricklewood – Cricklewood Broadway, London
Crossgates – Austhorpe Road, Crossgates, West Yorkshire
Croydon – High Street, Croydon, London
Dereham – Quebec Street, Dereham, Norfolk
Didsbury Village – Albert Hill Street, Didsbury, Greater Manchester
Dunraven Place – Wyndham Street, Bridgend, Wales
East Dulwich – Lordship Lane, London
Eccles – Church Street, Eccles, Greater Manchester
Edinburgh City – Waverley Mall, Edinburgh
Furness House – Dalton Road, Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria
Glasgow – West Nile Street, Glasgow
Gloucester – Kings Square, Gloucester, Gloucestershire
Golders Green – Finchley Road, London
Great Portland Street – London
Grimsby – Victoria Street, Grimsby, Lincolnshire
Haddington – Court Street, Haddington, Scotland
Hampstead – Hampstead High Street, London
Harlesden – Wendover Road, Harlesden, Greater London
Harold Hill – Farnham Road, Romford, Greater London
High Holborn – London
Houndsditch – White Kennet Street, London
Hyde – Market Place, Hyde, Greater Manchester
Inverness – Queensgate, Inverness, Scotland
Islington – Upper Street, Islington, London
Kendal – Stricklandgate, Kendal, Cumbria
Kennington Park – Kennington Road, London
Kensington – Kensington High Street, London
Kettering – Lower Street, Kettering, Northamptonshire
Kilburn – Kilburn High Road, London
Kingsbury – Kingsbury Road, London
Kingsland High Street – London
Kirkwall – Junction Road, Kirkwall, Scotland
Knightsbridge – Raphael Street, London
Leigh – Silk Street, Leigh, Greater Manchester
Leighton Buzzard – Church Square, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire
Liskeard – The Parade, Liskeard, Cornwall
London Bridge – Borough High Street, London
Londonderry – Custom House Street, Londonderry, Northern Ireland
Lower Edmonton – South Mall, Edmonton Green, Greater London
Lupus Street – Greater London
Matlock – Bank Road, Matlock, Derbyshire
Melville Road – Melville Road, Hove, East Sussex
Merthyr Tydfil – John Street, Merthyr Tydfil, Wales
Milton Keynes – Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
Morecambe – Victoria Street, Morecambe, Lancashire
Morley – Queens Street, Morley, West Yorkshire
Mount Pleasant – Rosebery Avenue, London
Mutley – Mutley Plain, Plymouth, Devon
Nailsea – Crown Glass Place, Nailsea, Somerset
Newquay – East Street, Newquay, Cornwall
Newtownards – Frances Street, Newtownards, Northern Ireland
Northolt – Mandeville Road, Northolt, London
Old Swan – Prescot Road, Liverpool
Oswestry – Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire
Oxford – St Aldates, Oxford
Paddington Quay – Praed Street, London
Paignton – Torquay Road, Paignton, Devon
Port Talbot – Station Road, Port Talbot, Wales
Portsmouth – Slindon Street, Portsmouth, Hampshire
Poulton Le Fylde – Teanlowe Centre, Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire
Prestwich – Kingswood Road, Prestwich, Greater Manchester
Raynes Park – Amity Grove, London
Redditch – Threadneedle House, Alcester Street, Redditch, Worcestershire
Roman Road – Roman Road, Bethnal Green, London
Romsey – Church Street, Romsey, Hampshire
Rotherham – Bridgegate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire
Salford City – Rossall Way, Salford, Greater Manchester
Saltcoats – Chapelwell Street, Saltcoats, Scotland
South Ockendon – Derwent Parade, South Ockendon, Essex
South Shields – King Street, South Shields, Tyne and Wear
Springburn Way – Springburn Way, Glasgow
St Johns – Albion Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire
St Peters Street – St Peters Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire
Stamford – All Saints Place, Stamford, Lincolnshire
Stamford Hill – London
Stockport – Great Underbank, Stockport, Greater Manchester
Stornoway – Francis Street, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis
Stroud – Russell Street, Stroud, Gloucestershire
Sunderland City – Fawcett Street, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
Teignmouth – Den Road, Teignmouth, Devon
The City Of London – Eastcheap, London
The Markets – New York Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire
Vauxhall Bridge Road – London
Wealdstone – Headstone Drive, Harrow, Greater London
Westbourne – Seamoor Road, Bournemouth, Dorset
Wester Hailes – Westside Plaza, Edinburgh
Windsor – Peascod Street, Windsor, Berkshire
Worlds End – Kings Road, London
Yate Sodbury – South Parade, Yate, Gloucestershire
